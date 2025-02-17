Alex Bregman's wife Reagan turns up the glamor in black leather jacket & polka-dotted boots

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan was in attendance for the wedding of her friend Haley Dittman and Kris Kubin. Like Reagan, Haley also went to Texas A&M University to complete her post-graduation in Human Resource Management.

Haley is currently working with Dell Technologies. Meanwhile, Haley's husband is currently a consultant working for Energy Edge Consulting. Over the weekend, the duo got married in the company of friends and loved ones.

On Sunday, Reagan turned heads in a chic yet edgy ensemble featuring a sleek black mini dress, an oversized black leather jacket and statement polka-dotted boots. She posed with Haley dressed in a stunning white dress.

Reagan's Instagram story

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan pens a heartfelt note for Houston after third baseman signs with Red Sox

Alex Bregman and Reagan who met and grew up in Texas will now be on their way east to Boston as the third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million deal.

Bregman spent nine seasons with the Astros culminating in multiple postseason appearances, including four times in the World Series and winning the title two times.

On Saturday, Reagan, who is expecting her second son this summer, penned a lengthy post in dedication to the Houston community where she spent the last decade.

"To the city I’ve called home for so long," Reagan wrote. "Leaving you is bittersweet, but one thing is certain—no matter where life takes our family, I will always have so much love for this city. This is where I met my husband, where we started our family, and where so many unforgettable memories were made.

"I’ve loved giving back to a community that has given so much to us. Seeing Houston rally around Bregman Cares has been truly humbling."

Along with the caption, she also attached several photos, which included her son Knox as well. The images shared threw light to the memories the Bregman family created in Houston.

The two-time All-Star's contract with Boston includes opt-outs in place after each year. Bregman would need to give his best in 2025 so that he can opt out and sign a better long term deal.

