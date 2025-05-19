Alex Bregman's wife shares heartwarming motherhood moments, garnering heartfelt reactions from spouses of Walker Buehler, Josh Hader

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their second son, Bennett Matthew, last month. Alex and Reagan have been together since the latter used to work at Google in Texas between 2018 and 2020. The pair met through mutual friends while Bregman was still with the Houston Astros, got engaged in early 2020 and tied the knot later that year.

Knox was born on August 1 three years ago, while the family welcomed Bennett Matthew on April 16. On Sunday, Reagan took to Instagram to share some snaps with her two sons and their pet dog, Hank. One picture showed her hugging Bennett, while another showed her happily watching the children play.

The pictures garnered reactions from baseball wives, including Josh Hader's wife, Maria. Hader and Bregman were teammates in Houston last season before he made the move to Boston.

Boston teammates were not far behind, as starting pitcher Walker Buehler's spouse, McKenzie, also added a sweet message of her own for Reagan and her family.

Comments on Reagan Elizabeth's post featuring Maria Hader and McKenzie Buehler (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth)

When Reagan Bregman opened up about balancing her life as a mother

As a former marketing strategist and current entrepreneur, Reagan Elizabeth has had to make adjustments to keep all aspects of her life stable. Reagan is a proud owner of a Salsa brand called Wild Sol, while also owning an athleisure wear company, Exiza. She had also launched her luxury jewelry line, Shaftel Diamonds.

Last year, in an exclusive with Chron, a number of Astros wives opened up about managing their lives amid the chaos of the MLB season. There, Reagan said:

"Sometimes, there's so much pressure on especially women to have this perfect balance. It's just not reality. I think every day is very different. And my time and energy goes to different things, but I think like overall is a big picture I have balance in the back of my head. I'm intentional about it, and trying to make sure that I'm doing the best that I can in each realm."

At a new team in Boston, and with another baby in the household, 2025 has been full of change for the Bregmans.

