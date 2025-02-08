Alex Bregman sends 3-word message with latest workout grind; Blue Jays' Myles Straw reacts

While free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman is yet to sign with a team, he is making sure to get ready for the 2025 MLB season. The two-time World Series champion is reportedly at an impasse with several franchises regarding contract negotiation.

Teams most likely to sign him this offseason include the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

On Friday, Bregman let his followers know that he has already hit the ground running. He shared several photos from his practice with Nemesis Baseball, which is situated in the North Houston area. The organization provides baseball lessons, helping individuals master their hitting technique and defensive insights.

Bregman dropped a three-word caption on his post:

"Bread & Butter"

Toronto Blue Jays star and former teammate Myles Straw posted a hilarious set of emojis of bread and butter in the comments section:

"🥖 🧈"

Reaction from Myles Straw

MLB analyst touts Blue Jays being the best fit for Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman's free agency might be nearing completion, as with spring training set to start in less than three weeks, teams might want an answer from the star third baseman if he's going to sign with them. Many rumors claim that the Chicago Cubs have already made a verbal deal with the contract worth around $100 million. However, there has been no confirmation about it.

In the meantime, Chad Jennings of The Athletic shared his take on why he finds the Blue Jays to be the best fit for Bregman.

"This is the splash the Blue Jays have been trying to make for a couple of years," Jennings wrote. "Bregman is a better fit — both short-term and long-term — than Alonso would have been, and he would give the Blue Jays one of the best infields in all of baseball alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Andrés Giménez.

"Bregman is basically the biggest move any team could make, and the Blue Jays are as motivated as anyone to make it."

According to estimates, Bregman is projected to sign a contract worth $120 million over four years.

