Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is a “lucky” man and the credit goes to his son Knox Samuel Bregman. The All-Star posted adorable photos of his little son on social media that are too cute to be missed.

In the pictures, Knox is seen smiling in one while grinning in another. Bregman accompanied the post with a message full of gratitude, and also mentioned his wife Reagan Bregman.

Your mama and I are so lucky to be your parents ❤️ - Alex Bregman

The post also caught Reagan’s attention who couldn’t agree more with her husband. She wrote:

"We really are"

The pictures are loved by many, including American journalist and MLB pitcher Joe Smith’s wife Allie LaForce. She commented:

"He's too cute I can't take it!!"

Alex and Reagan are definitely doting parents and make a beautiful couple. How they met is also an interesting story. Reagan traveled to Houston while working at Google in Austin to spend the weekend with some pals.

The two first connected at a group meal where one of her and Alex's pals turned out to be in a relationship with the other.

Reagan Bregman was initially not interested in Alex Bregman

In a 2021 interview with The Knot, Reagan disclosed that she was not interested in meeting Alex at first but later went on several dates with him.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later."

The couple tied the knot in 2020.

Married to my best friend 🤍 – Reagan Bregman

Knox was born to the beautiful couple two years later.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPS BABY 🍾🥂💥❤️‍🔥 – Reagan Bregman

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016. He started the year as the youngest member of Team USA, winning the World Baseball Classic in 2017. He helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series to cap off the year. He was also named MLB All-Star Game MVP and led the American League in doubles in 2018.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Alex Bregman was an All-Star again in 2019 and won the Silver Slugger Award for the American League while playing third base. He also led the AL in walks and WAR. The 14th home run of Bregman's career was hit on October 20, 2022.

