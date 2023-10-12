Alex Bregman spotted with Star of David on his cap, upholding his Jewish heritage 

Alex Bregman grabbed headlines Tuesday during the playoff matchup against the Minnesota Twins. The Houston Astros baseman had a "Star of David" symbol on his hat, upholding his Jewish heritage.

The "Star of David" symbol holds value in terms of Jewish identity and Judaism. Bregman's hat drew attention due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Bregman is of Jewish heritage and he has expressed his own form of Jewish pride in the past as well. As per reports, he has also been a member of Houston’s Jewish community.

In December last year, Bregman took part in the Hanukkah celebrations at Houston’s Congregation. His wife, Reagan, and son, Knox, were also present during the festivities.

At the event, Bregman spoke about his childhood and shared fond memories of family get-togethers during the festival:

“We would go to Temple Albert in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then we’d come home, invite my cousins over, light the menorah and open up presents. It was mostly just family time for us, but it was always a blast.

“My mom would cook latkes, and we still use her recipe to this day. She actually sent it to Reagan, and I think Reagan might make better latkes than my mom, but don’t tell her that.”

Alex Bregman's MLB stats this season

Alex Bregman finished the regular season with an impressive 163 hits, 103 runs, 98 RBIs and 25 home runs in 622 at-bats. He also recorded three stolen bases across 161 games to help the Houston Astros finish at the summit of the AL West.

The Astros recently took down the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in the Divisional Series to advance to the League Championship round where they will come up against the Texas Rangers.

Bregman was selected by the Astros in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft. He is a two-time All-Star and has also helped the Astros to two World Series wins.

Nonetheless, Bregman will be hoping to build on his trophy cabinet this season in a bid to get a World Series ring.