Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman took his hitting instructor's son, Brady Columbus, to a game of wiffle ball as a birthday surprise. Alex's heartfelt gesture is winning the hearts of many on Instagram.

Brady turned 10 this January. Bregman's wife, Reagan, and newborn Knox joined the All-Star to make Brady's day extra special.

"We surprised Alex’s godson today & took him to the juice box for his bday." - Reagan Elizabeth

Brady Columbus is the son of Alex’s longtime hitting coach, Jason Columbus.

Alex Bregman's main motivation behind working with autism-focused organizations is Brady Columbus

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two

Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman's main motivation behind working with autism-focused organizations is Brady Columbus. Brady was diagnosed with autism at the age of three when Bregman played at Louisiana State University.

On April 19, 2022, Bregman's charity, Bregman Cares, and the Houston Astros joined hands and organized an Autism Awareness night. On that occasion, Brady threw out the first pitch with Bregman catching behind the plate.

Alex mentioned how Brady was nervous and had been preparing in the backyard weeks before his ceremonial first pitch in 2022.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Brady Columbus, the 9-year-old godson of Alex Bregman, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight to Bregman on Autism Awareness Night at Minute Maid Park. Brady has autism. Brady Columbus, the 9-year-old godson of Alex Bregman, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight to Bregman on Autism Awareness Night at Minute Maid Park. Brady has autism. https://t.co/CT4tg9Ujgq

"Brady Columbus, the 9-year-old godson of Alex Bregman, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight to Bregman on Autism Awareness Night at Minute Maid Park. Brady has autism." - Brian McTaggart

Bregman's nonprofit organization, Bregman Cares, is currently developing new initiatives to benefit people with autism. Brady has definitely made a difference in Alex's life and has done so in a positive way. The Houston Astros star's influence has made it possible for him to improve the lives of so many children.

Poll : 0 votes