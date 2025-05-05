Alex Rodriguez applauds Yankees legend's major milestone outside MLB

New York Yankees greats Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter played together for several years in the Bronx, winning numerous accolades. Despite their playing careers being over, they applaud each other's milestones outside the diamond.
Derek Jeter called time on his career more than a decade ago and his stellar stint in MLB earned him a first-ballot induction into Cooperstown in 2020. However, the MLB icon has another milestone to celebrate now as he was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Michigan.
Jeter, who enrolled in the university in 1992, never got to finish college as he was drafted by the Yankees in 1993. The iconic captain was honored during the spring graduation ceremony in Ann Arbor on Saturday
The five-time World Series winner shared pictures from the event in an Instagram post. He was accompanied by his parents and his wife, Hannah Jeter, at Michigan Stadium.
Alex Rodriguez reacted to his former captain's milestone, commenting with clapping emojis.
Although Derek Jeter is adored by the New York faithful for his distinguished contribution to the Bronx Bombers' legacy, the Hall of Famer has also maintained a close relationship with the university. He has often been seen cheering for the Michigan Wolverines from the sidelines.
Yankees legend Derek Jeter inspires Michigan University graduates
During the annual spring commencement ceremony at The Big House, Derek Jeter shared insights for the graduating class.
“But since I’ve had a head start on life, I’ll share insights into what’s to come,” Jeter said. “How you approached today, and every day, is a choice — your choice. Your life will ultimately be framed by the choices you make.”
Jeter attended one semester at Michigan University before joining the Yankees in 1993. However, the former Yankees revealed that he returned to complete his classes.
"Obviously I didn't graduate from Michigan," Jeter told reporters. "I signed here to play baseball but was then drafted by New York, but in the offseason, I came and attended classes here."
During his speech, Derek Jeter shared his baseball story and urged the students to follow their passion and think about the choices that would shape their future.