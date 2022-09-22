ICYMI: Alex Rodriguez boasts about passing Lou Gehrig to become the all-time MLB grand slam leader

Alex Rodriguez took to social media to post a throwback regarding a big moment in his New York Yankees career.

Rodriguez passed Lou Gehrig on the all-time MLB Grand Slam leaderboard in 2013 and shared a tweet about the famous moment. The tweet read:

"9 years ago today, I passed the great Lou Gehrig to become the all-time MLB grand slam leader. I never thought I’d be mentioned in the same breath as the Iron Horse and to do it in the same uniform made it extra special. @MLB @Yankees"

Rodriguez connected for the 24th grand slam of his career in a 5-1 Yankees win over the Giants. He surpassed Lou Gehrig to become baseball's all-time leader in the category. He also passed Joe DiMaggio for second place in Yankee's history with 14 grand slams. A-Rod also expressed his feelings on achieving the feat, saying:

"I'm a huge fan of Lou Gehrig, everything he's done. He's become like the gold standard for a Yankee. It's a special moment. I'll think about it someday."

It was also his first grand slam in over a year against the Atlanta Braves. A grand slam occurs when a batter hits a homer with when the bases are loaded, meaning there is a player on first base, second base and third base. Rodriguez eventually ended with 25 Grand Slams, putting him two clear of Gehrig.

Alex Rodriguez extends record with 25th grand slam of his career in 2015

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Rodriguez created history when he reached the milestone against the Minnesota Twins in an 8-4 win. Prior to the hit, Rodriguez struggled for form in 72 at-bats. He spoke to the press after the feat saying:

"It never has bothered me. What's bothered me is when you have poor at-bats and when you chase ... when you're not being productive and helping the team win. I think, when you hit a lot of home runs, they come in bunches. Sometimes, there's droughts. I just went through one."

Louis Gehrig played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees.

With his 25th homer of the season, Alex Rodriguez went two clear of Gehrig before calling it quits in 2016. A-Rod has definitely cemented a legacy in the history of MLB and will always be seen as one of the best players in Yankees' franchise history.

