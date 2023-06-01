Former MLB player and current sports analyst Alex Rodriguez recently appeared on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio for a candid interview with host Adam Schein.

During the conversation, Rodriguez delved into his perspective on the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the new MLB rules, and his admiration for players like Aaron Judge.

Discussing the Hall of Fame, Rodriguez acknowledged the significance of the institution and his deep respect for it. However, he recognized the mistakes he had made during his career, particularly his association with performance-enhancing drugs.

Alex Rodriguez took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged that if he did not gain entry into the Hall of Fame, he would have only himself to blame. He emphasized his desire to become a voice for the MLB and its commissioner, Rob Manfred, in order to prevent the next generation of players from making similar mistakes.

“I understand the magnitude of the Hall of Fame. I have so much respect for it. I wish one day I can get in, but here’s the thing, Adam, I understand the mistakes that I made.

“I paid the price and if I don’t get to the Hall of Fame, there’s absolutely no one to blame but myself. My goal in life now is that even if I don’t get in… I want to be a voice for Major League Baseball, be a voice for Rob Manfred, and to talk to the next generation of players and say, ‘Hey, don’t make the mistakes that I made.'”

Alex Rodriguez thinks Aaron Judge is the next Derek Jeter

Alex Rodriguez also heaped praise on New York Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge, comparing him to the legendary Derek Jeter.

Rodriguez, who played alongside Jeter during his career, expressed his admiration for Judge and highlighted the striking similarities in their greatness.

Rodriguez firmly believes that Judge possesses all the qualities that made Jeter a beloved figure in the game. Rodriguez's comparison between Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter stems from their shared qualities on and off the field.

Jeter, known for his clutch performances and consistent excellence, was a key figure in the Yankees' success. His ability to deliver game-changing moments and his remarkable defensive prowess have earned him widespread acclaim.

If he maintains his trajectory, Judge has the potential to leave a lasting legacy akin to that of Derek Jeter, captivating fans and inspiring future generations of players.

