Alex Rodriguez fervently argued in favor of utilizing Barry Bonds' enormous potential to take Major League Baseball (MLB) to new heights during a recent appearance on "The Bret Boone Podcast."

Bonds, who leads the MLB in career home runs with 762, has come under fire for allegedly using steroids. During Rodriguez's illustrious career, this same cloud also hung over him.

According to Rodriguez, Bonds' influence on the game is an underutilized asset that could be used to promote baseball and draw in fans.

“He’s a great interview. He’s a great friend. He’s a very much underutilized asset that baseball needs to use more,” Alex Rodriguez said.

Both Boone and Rodriguez shared a mutual admiration for Bonds and acknowledged his undeniable greatness as one of baseball's all-time greatest hitters.

14 All-Star selections, two batting titles, 14 All-MVP nominations, and seven MVP awards—four of which Bonds won back-to-back from 2001 to 2004—are just a few of his remarkable accomplishments.

Alex Rodriguez was moved by Bonds' candor regarding his abilities and was compelled to acknowledge the enormous gap between his own accomplishments and Bonds'.

Despite the controversy surrounding the steroid era, some believe that players like Bonds should be honored for their contributions to the game at the time rather than focusing solely on the problems.

Why is Alex Rodriguez's friend Barry Bonds not in the Hall of Fame?

With his remarkable 22-season career, former All-Star left fielder Barry Bonds made an enduring impression on Major League Baseball (MLB).

His unmatched accomplishments, which included 762 career home runs and 73 in a single season, cemented his reputation as one of the game's best hitters.

However, the controversy surrounding Bonds' alleged involvement in the PED scandal has tarnished his legacy.

His reputation was further damaged by the legal battle surrounding the allegations of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Bonds struggled repeatedly to be accepted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame despite his extraordinary talent, largely because of his involvement with performance-enhancing drugs.

His hopes were dashed once more by the recent decision of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee in 2022.

As the baseball community waits for Bonds' next chance to apply for induction in 2026, his situation continues to generate discussions about the difficulties of recognizing greatness in the face of controversy.