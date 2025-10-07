“Alex Rodriguez can shut the hell up!” - Fans slam ex-Yankees shortstop for defending Aaron Boone despite Game 2 letdown

The New York Yankees stand on the brink of elimination after two losses in the first two games of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The offense has failed to turn, and the pitching is currently sporting a cumulative 6.07 ERA in the playoffs.

There have been question marks about manager Aaron Boone's job going forward. The skipper has failed to deliver on a World Series in the past seven seasons, and some of his decisions have been termed odd and irrational.

However, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez believes that Aaron Boone isn't to blame for certain decisions he makes. The power dynamic in New York's dugout has shifted from the managers and now resides with Mike Fishman, the chief analyst, and Brian Cashman, the President of Baseball Operations, as per the former 3x MVP.

"To me, the shift has been when Joe Torre and Lou Piniella were the managers, they had all the power," Rodriguez said. "That has shifted up to the front offices. So for me, who I want to listen to after the games is not necessarily Boone because he's not making all the decisions.

"I want to listen to Mike Fishman and Cashman, who's making these decisions and help the fans understand why we're doing the things, the why has to be explained. And I just feel that Boone is a mouthpiece, and he's a wonderful manager, and I don't think he should be fired.

"I think he has an incredible future, but he's been dealt very very tough hands, and he has to answer for the front office, decisions that he's not making. I actually think he's very good."

Yankees fans were having none of it as they believe that, despite others holding the power, Boone's position is important enough to act on if they get knocked out. Here are a few reactions from X:

"A-Arod can shut the hell up," a fan wrote.

John the Yankee Captains Collector @ShieldWall1999 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata A-Arod can shut the hell up.

"For A-Rod to say he’s been dealt a very tough hand when he has four MVPs on his team," another fan said.

Ceejay Bonavoglia @Ceejay095 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata For a-rod to say he’s been dealt a very tough hand when he has four MVPs on his team.

"Brian Cashman Aaron Boone and Hal Steinbrenner are all equally incompetent. Clean the house. Sell the team," a fan straight up demanded.

Mikey CoinSnatch  @MikeyCoinSnatch @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata Brian Cashman Aaron Boone and Hal Steinbrenner are all equally incompetent. Clean the house. Sell the team.

"A wonderful manager that hasn’t won s**t, how can you be wonderful without winning a ring, come on ARod," another fan wrote.

Jrod @Jordirod2 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata A wonderful manager that hasn’t won shit, how can you be wonderful without winning a ring 🤔🤔 come on arod

"No matter who is the manager, it will be the same do nothing job," a fan commented.

Dave Chait @davec_1961 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata No matter who is the manager, it will be the same do nothing job

"Then there is zero downside to firing him," a fan suggested.

DEI YoungBoy @UziCarmichael2 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata Then there is zero downside to firing him

Aaron Boone has reached the American League Championship Series thrice in his career and won it once, failing in the World Series against the LA Dodgers last year. He holds a 697-497 win-loss record with a .584 winning percentage since taking over in 2018.

Aaron Boone speaks about necessary lineup changes to Yankees for Bronx leg

The Yankees know that they have to deliver in the two games at home if they have to force a decider in Toronto. Aaron Boone, on Monday, suggested that there might be certain tweaks made to the lineup to adapt to the Blue Jays' pitching staff.

"Then you also have some consideration to what they have in the bullpen, how you space things out a little bit," Boone said. "It starts with the opposing starter."

New York has scored 17 runs in five games so far, with 7 of them coming in a losing cause in Game 2 on Sunday. The team with the most home runs in the regular season with 274, has hit just one so far in a winning effort in the postseason.

