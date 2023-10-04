Alex Rodriguez joined longtime Yankees announcer Michael Kay in the broadcast booth for the Twins vs. Blue Jays AL Wild Card series opener. With much enthusiasm, Rodriguez took to his social media asking fans if they were ready for some baseball.

The Twins managed to overcome the Blue Jays 3-1 and set one foot in the ALDS. Rodriguez wasted no time in reigniting the playoff excitement, sharing his insights and commentary with the baseball fans.

Alex Rodriguez on Instagram

“Who’s ready for some baseball?”

Rodriguez's excitement was palpable as he discussed key moments, players, and the potential impact on the postseason.

Alex Rodriguez on his Instagram @arod

The former shortstop has earned his place among baseball's greatest ever. Rodriguez hit 696 home runs in 22 seasons. Despite being named an All-Star 14 times, and having one of the greatest resumes in the sport, Rodriguez's reputation has been tarnished to an extent due to his involvement in a major PED scandal. However, fans still love him and continue to show unwavering support for the Yankees superstar.

Alex Rodriguez can still captivate his audience

A-Rod's coming back to the studio was a refreshing reminder of his passion for sports. His talent for channeling his passion into captivating commentary made an impact on the broadcast.

Fans of baseball are excitedly looking forward to A-Rod's contagious enthusiasm as the postseason advances.