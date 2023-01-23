In a recent Instagram post, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez cited a book's name that shifted his financial mindset.

Alex gave due credit to "Rich Dad Poor Dad," a 1997 book written by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter that transformed his financial outlook. A-Rod also emphasized how he makes sure to teach his daughters, Natasha and Ella, the lessons he learned from this bestseller:

"It was really the epitome of what my poor parents taught me and exactly the opposite, I’m teaching my daughters."

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" advocates the importance of financial literacy and offers advice on how to acquire and build wealth. It also explores the importance of mindset and how it can help create a successful financial life.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" is Alex Rodriguez's favorite book. He mentioned four more names, including "The Winner Within" by Pat Riley, "Shoe Dog" by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, "Open" by Andre Agassi, and "Spare" by Prince Harry.

Alex Rodriguez belongs from a humble background

New York Yankees Photo Day

Alex Rodriguez rose to success despite coming from a humble background.

He was born in 1975 in New York City and grew up in Washington Heights, a predominantly Dominican neighborhood in the city. Rodriguez was raised in a single-parent home, with his mother working long hours to make ends meet. Despite his difficult upbringing, Rodriguez was a natural athlete and excelled in baseball from a young age.

He was signed by the Seattle Mariners in 1993, making him the first overall pick in the MLB Draft. Next, he went on to have a successful career with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

A-Rod's MLB career opened the doorway to earning a humongous amount of money and fend for his family.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD 🤔 #RaceTo700 You tell me ... should I make a comeback? You tell me ... should I make a comeback? 😂🤔 #RaceTo700 https://t.co/0GTfApOjGR

"You tell me ... should I make a comeback." - Alex Rodriguez

Alex is a true example of what hard work and determination can achieve. He is proof that success is possible, no matter where you come from.

Poll : 0 votes