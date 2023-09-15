Alex Rodriguez has underwent an incredible transformation and only has his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro to give credit to. But not just A-Rod, even his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis is part of the same workout programme and has been bearing fruits.

As a popular face in the world of baseball, Rodriguez's relationships are much talked about in the media. Since October of last year, he had been linked to Jaclyn Cordeiro, and the pair finally decided to make it Instagram official. A-Rod proceeded to post a picture of them along with his two daughters during Christmas.

Since then the two have been spotted at various public events together. Cordeiro is a fitness guru and has her own training programmes. Rodriguez seems to have taken one of these as he pointed out that he has lost over 32 pounds. He commended Jaclyn and also added her positivity on him and Cythia's lives.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program,” he said.

“I see what she’s done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues," Rodriguez added.

Alex Rodriguez's past relationships explored

With Scurtis, Alex Rodriguez has two daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15. They were married for six years from 2002 and 2008, when the former had filed for divorce citing 'emotional abandonment'.

After moving on from Scurtis, A-Rod was linked to pop star and actor Jennifer Lopez for a long time. He had proposed to her but the two broke up in 2021. JLo went on to marry her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck.

Following his messy split with Lopez, Rodriguez was finally seen going out with Jaclyn last year before the pair made it official.