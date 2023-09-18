During his 22 years in the MLB, Alex Rodriguez had plenty of highs and lows. A three-time MVP who also saw his legacy dragged through the mud on account of his PED use, there truly was never a dull moment for A-Rod.

Apart from treating fans to plenty of excitement on the field, Alex Rodriguez, with his life off the field, was the subject of almost as much attention. He was linked to several high-profile romantic interests, including international superstar Jennifer Lopez.

In 2002, Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis, whom he had met at a gym. The pair had two daughters, including their firstborn, Natasha, who came into being in November 2004. For most of his career, fans viewed Natasha as a child who would periodically appear at her father's side, even after her parents divorced.

However, Natasha, now 18, is no child anymore. After graduating high school this June, A-Rod's first born daughter enrolled at the University of MIchigan.

A-Rod, who began his career with the Seattle Mariners in 1994, recently took in a football game at Natasha's new school. The pair were spotted at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

In reference to the wholesome father-daughter moment, A-Rod made an Instagram post, claiming it to be a "great day for University of Michigan football."

Alex Rodriguez' time in Seattle was eventful. In his seven years with the Mariners, Rodriguez won four Silver Sluggers, five All-Star distinctions and the 1996 AL batting title.

However, his attitude rubbed more than a few clubhouse teammates the wrong way. In 2001, he was traded to the Texas Rangers and won his first career AL MVP Award after hitting .298/.396/.600 with 47 home runs and 118 RBIs.

He eventually joined the New York Yankees, where he would wrap up his career midway through the 2016 MLB season. Despite his incredible career numbers, A-Rod's PED use eventually came to light.

That led to him getting suspended for the entire 2014 season and profoundly affecting his Hall of Fame prospects.

Alex Rodriguez continues to take his role as a father very seriously

Since retiring, Rodriguez has been busy. Apart from being a regular contributor to FOX Sports, A-Rod has also acquired a significant stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

However busy the three-time MVP is, his recent appearance with her daughter at her new school shows that being a father is the most important job A-Rod has ever had.