Alex Rodriguez has represented the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees in Major League Baseball.

Rodriguez who is also known as A-Rod, played 22 MLB seasons. He made his debut with the Seattle Mariners at the age of 18 on July 8, 1994. After playing as a free agent for Texas Rangers in 2000, he signed up a contract and played with them from 2001-2003.

On February 15, 2004, A-Rod got traded by the Rangers to New York Yankees. He played with the Yankees till 2016, before retiring from MLB.

Speaking on "Club 30," Rodriguez confessed his boyhood MLB allegiance while growing up in the New York City.

"I grew up a Mets fan and 1986 they won the World Title, and that was one of the most famous teams of all time."

Rodriguez even confessed that he didn't have any prior plans of joining the Yankees as he was a fan of their rival team.

The Mets-Yankees rivalry is very old. The Mets are a member of the National League East division, and the Yankees are a member of the American League East division.

Before interleague games, the teams had only met during exhibition games. However, since interleague games started they have faced each other every season since 1997.

Both the teams qualified for the postseason together on five occassions (1999, 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2022) and they faced off in the 2000 World Series.

Alex Rodriguez's awards and accolades

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Media Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez is considered one of baseball's best ever players with a career batting average of .295.

Rodriguez collected over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 RBIs 2,000 runs, over 3,000 hits and over 300 stolen bases. He is the only player in MLB history to have achieved these all together.

He bagged the title of All-Star 14 times. He won three American League Most Valuable Player Award, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and two Gold Glove Awards.

Alex Rodriguez is the career record holder for grand slams with 25 and signed two of the most highest paying contracts in MLB history.

