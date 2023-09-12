Over the course of his 22 years in MLB, Alex Rodriguez made a lot of enemies. However, family has always been something near and dear to the slugger's heart.

Born in New York, but raised in Florida, A-Rod saw the struggles of his own family firsthand. After his father skipped out on his family, he witnessed his mother Lourdes, a Dominican immigrant, work tirelessly to support him and his half-siblings.

His mother's efforts were proven worthwhile when her son was selected first overall by the Seattle Mariners in 1993. As a young shortstop at Westminster Christian High School in Montverde, Florida, scouts across the nation salivated over the prospect of inking him to a deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 1996, his third season with the Seattle Mariners, Rodriguez hit .358, winning the AL batting title. However, issues with his teammates led to the star hitter being dealt to the Rangers in a blockbuster 2001 trade.

Expand Tweet

"Alex Rodriguez, ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis celebrate daughter Natasha’s graduation" - Page Six

It was around this time that he met his wife, Cynthia, with whom he has two daughters. The eldest, Natasha, was born in 2004. Always keen to keep his daughters shielded from the limelight, A-Rod could not help but share a particularly heartfelt moment between himself and his firstborn that happened at her high school graduation this past June.

In an appearance on CBS this summer, Alex Rodriguez shared a rather personal anecdote regarding his emotions at Natasha's high school graduation in June. According to the three-time MVP, he could hardly keep it together when reading out a congratulatory letter to her upon her commencement, claiming, "I broke down crying like a little baby"

Expand Tweet

"Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, sang the national anthem before the Fever-Lynx game" - Sports Center

In 2003, the year before Natasha was born, A-Rod won his first MVP as a member of the Texas Rangers, hitting a league-best 47 home runs to coincide with his 123 runs scored, and .600 slugging percentage, two other categories that he led MLB in during that season.

Alex Rodriguez is still a family man, despite his controversial public image

Unfortunately, later allegations of PED use during his time with the New York Yankees led to a suspension, and a firm indictment for A-Rod in the court of public opinion. While he may never make the Hall of Fame on account of his proven cheating, A-Rod has always been there for his children, and that's what really matters.