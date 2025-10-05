Alex Rodriguez drops 1-word message as 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro clinches national bodybuilding title

Alex Rodriguez issued a one-word message following his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's achievement on the national stage. Cordeiro, a bodybuilder and fitness trainer, participated in the Canadian National Pro Qualifier under the Canadian Physique Alliance.

She won her IFBB Pro Card, marking a major milestone in her bodybuilding journey. She shared the update on social media, where she can be seen holding a sign featuring the IFBB Professional League logo. Her post tagged the Canadian Physique Alliance and Canadian National Pro Qualifier.

A-Rod reshared the post on his Instagram story and congratulated her big triumph. He wrote:

"Congrats!!"

A-Rod's Instagram story

At the competition, Cordeiro went toe to toe with some of the big names in the bodybuilding sport in Canada. Before the matchup as well, Cordeiro offered behind glimpses into her preparation.

Alex Rodriguez returns to cover MLB postseason for FOX alongside former legends

Apart from sharing Jaclyn Cordeiro's triumph, Alex Rodriguex revealed his plans for the next few weeks. He'll feature on national television to cover MLB postseason for FOX like he did last year and the year before. He shared a photo of himself in a blue suit from Fox Sports to mark his arrival in October.

"It's about to be a great October," he wrote.

A-Rod will share the table with some of the greats of the game, including Derek Jeter and David Ortiz. The duo will be led by host Kevin Burkhardt to offer opinions and comments throughout this postseason as analysts.

A-Rod also shared his three-word reaction after his former team, the New York Yankees, began their ALDS round against the Toronto Blue Jays with a loss. Playing at Roger Center, the home team crushed the Yankees 10-1.

"DAAAA Yankees lose," A-Rod wrote.

A-Rod's Instagram story

In the studio, A-Rod teased former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz since his former team ended up losing to the Yankees in three games.

Under FOX's broadcasting lineup, the crew will cover the ALCS from the field in Games 2-5 and 7. One can find all these legends talking about baseball for these games.

