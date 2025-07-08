Alex Rodriguez drops 4-word reaction to pleasant outing with daughter Ella

Alex Rodriguez shares a beautiful bond with his daughters, Natasha and Ella. The public limelight has never deterred A-Rod from sharing candid moments with his daughters. He is often seen sharing clips of their daily lives, celebrating their bond.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez shared a snap on his Instagram on Monday, showcasing his lunch plans, featuring dessert with his daughter, Ella. The father-daughter duo posed for a selfie with a pout face holding their ice creams. The Yankees legend captioned it in four words.

"And dessert with Ella," Rodriguez wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story with his daughter Ella (Source: Instagram @arod)

Natasha, 20, and Ella, 17, were born during Alex Rodriguez's marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Natasha and Ella are known to be into music and other performing arts.

Ad

Trending

Earlier in the day, A-Rod posted a reel featuring his workout session. The former Yankees star could be seen sweating it out in the gym with an inspirational message in the post.

"“I failed” is always better than “what if”," Rodriguez captioned it.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez opens up on evolving as a father to Ella and Natasha

As a parent to daughters who are starting to take responsibilities, Alex Rodriguez has learned the importance of giving them space. In an exclusive chat with the publication Parents.com, last month, A-Rod said he gets excited whenever his daughters make a plan with him, because those instances are rare with them growing up.

Ad

“They're so busy that when I get a little date for like an awesome dinner, I'm so fired up," A-Rod said. "It's just amazing to see them develop with high self-esteem, good purpose, and good intention in their life. And it's great to see them strive to reach their goals.”

He also spoke about the extra care and attention that Natasha and Ella receive.

Ad

"There's a special bond between dads and girls and it's scary," Rodriguez added. "If I had a boy, I'd probably just throw him out on the field, and it's just less worry. But with your girls, you've got to be more protective."

As they grow older, the 49-year-old can only hope for them to remain as close as they are currently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More