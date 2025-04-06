  • home icon
  • Alex Rodriguez drops 5-word verdict about his golf vs. baseball swing

Alex Rodriguez drops 5-word verdict about his golf vs. baseball swing

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:44 GMT
WM Phoenix Open - Source: Getty
Alex Rodriguez drops 5-word verdict about his golf vs. baseball swing (Source: Getty)

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez recently shared a video comparing his time as a baseball player to his current hobby, golf. Since making his last Major League appearance in 2016, Rodriguez has become a full-time businessman.

He started off his business career back in 1996 by starting a holding company named A-Rod Corp. The company made its first investment in 2003 and, since then, has acquired stakes in a variety of industries, including real estate, entertainment, technology and more.

Despite having his hands full with multiple business ventures, Alex Rodriguez still makes time to follow his passions and hobbies. He is also a big golf fan and is often spotted on the course practicing to improve his game.

On Saturday, he posted a clip that drew parallels between his swing at the plate and his golf swing on the course, captioned:

“So similar but so different 🏌🏽”
In the top part of the clip, Alex Rodriguez can be seen wearing his iconic Yankees No. 13 uniform and delivering a solid swing in front of a packed stadium. Meanwhile, the bottom part shows him in a casual T-shirt, pants and comfortable shoes while taking a stance on the golf course before hitting the ball.

Alex Rodriguez shares experience participating in celebrity golf tournament

Alex Rodriguez’s love for golf goes beyond casual practice. Last year, the 49-year-old also took part in a celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship, held near Lake Tahoe in Nevada, United States.

In July 2024, during a practice session at Lake Tahoe ahead of the tournament, Rodriguez shared a few pictures on social media, captioning the post:

“If practice is this fun I can’t wait to see what happens when the tournament starts….@acchampionship ⛳️”
Alex Rodriguez was seen practicing for the American Century Championship and later greeting fans and signing autographs. He shared some glimpses of his shots from the event, thanking the American Century Championship through a caption that read:

“Full week of swings and I’m still just getting the hang of it. Thanks for having me @acchampionship, had a blast.”

While Rodriguez continues to practice and improve his golf game, he already boasts a remarkable career as a baseball player. He was a 14-time All-Star during his 22 seasons in the majors and won a World Series title in 2009.

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
