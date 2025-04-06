Alex Rodriguez drops 5-word verdict about his golf vs. baseball swing

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez recently shared a video comparing his time as a baseball player to his current hobby, golf. Since making his last Major League appearance in 2016, Rodriguez has become a full-time businessman.

He started off his business career back in 1996 by starting a holding company named A-Rod Corp. The company made its first investment in 2003 and, since then, has acquired stakes in a variety of industries, including real estate, entertainment, technology and more.

Despite having his hands full with multiple business ventures, Alex Rodriguez still makes time to follow his passions and hobbies. He is also a big golf fan and is often spotted on the course practicing to improve his game.

On Saturday, he posted a clip that drew parallels between his swing at the plate and his golf swing on the course, captioned:

“So similar but so different 🏌🏽”

In the top part of the clip, Alex Rodriguez can be seen wearing his iconic Yankees No. 13 uniform and delivering a solid swing in front of a packed stadium. Meanwhile, the bottom part shows him in a casual T-shirt, pants and comfortable shoes while taking a stance on the golf course before hitting the ball.

Alex Rodriguez shares experience participating in celebrity golf tournament

Alex Rodriguez’s love for golf goes beyond casual practice. Last year, the 49-year-old also took part in a celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship, held near Lake Tahoe in Nevada, United States.

In July 2024, during a practice session at Lake Tahoe ahead of the tournament, Rodriguez shared a few pictures on social media, captioning the post:

“If practice is this fun I can’t wait to see what happens when the tournament starts….@acchampionship ⛳️”

Alex Rodriguez was seen practicing for the American Century Championship and later greeting fans and signing autographs. He shared some glimpses of his shots from the event, thanking the American Century Championship through a caption that read:

“Full week of swings and I’m still just getting the hang of it. Thanks for having me @acchampionship, had a blast.”

While Rodriguez continues to practice and improve his golf game, he already boasts a remarkable career as a baseball player. He was a 14-time All-Star during his 22 seasons in the majors and won a World Series title in 2009.

