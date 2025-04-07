Alex Rodriguez drops an artistic comment on daughter Natasha's latest social media post

Yankees icon, Alex Rodriguez, is a loving father to two daughters, Natasha Alexander, whom he lovingly calls 'Tashi', and Ella Alexander Rodriguez. His elder girl, Tashi, was born on Nov 18, 2004, and the younger one was born on April 21, 2008. A-Rod shares his girls with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who married in 2002 but then later separated in 2008.
Currently, while Rodriguez and his younger daughter, Ella, reside in their Miami home, Tashi graduated from high school in May 2023 and got admitted to the University of Michigan, and joined the musical theatre program of the school.
On Sunday, Natasha shared a calming social media post in which she could be observed peacefully sitting down on a park bench and painting on a small canvas board. The inner caption of the video reel read:
"This is your sign.. to take yourself on a date."
Alex Rodriguez was quick to notice the post and voiced his reaction to it. His comment read:
"Artist vibes in the 80s❤️ "
Soon after dropping Tashi at the University of Michigan, Rodriguez spoke about her interests in life and how she was coping with the new environment in college.
"She's in the musical theater program. ... She's doing fantastic, she's really happy. She's really excited because [the play she's in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish," said A-Rod via PEOPLE
Alex also reflected on some similar traits between himself and his elder daughter, as he said:
"So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."
Alex Rodriguez shared a heartfelt post showering love on his daugthers Natasha and Ella
On March 13, Alex Rodriguez shared a post on social media that contained a string of images from the present times as well as the past. The heartfelt images showcased A-Rod bonding and sharing quality time with his daughters, Natasha and Ella. He wrote a loving caption for his girls, which read:
"I don’t know how they grow up so fast! Love you two so much 💕 "
Since retiring from the MLB in 2016, Rodriguez has turned himself into a success story in the business world. He had previously founded two real estate firms but continues to expand his wealth and stature via lucrative investments with the A-Rod Corp.