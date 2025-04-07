Alex Rodriguez drops an artistic comment on daughter Natasha's latest social media post

Yankees icon, Alex Rodriguez, is a loving father to two daughters, Natasha Alexander, whom he lovingly calls 'Tashi', and Ella Alexander Rodriguez. His elder girl, Tashi, was born on Nov 18, 2004, and the younger one was born on April 21, 2008. A-Rod shares his girls with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who married in 2002 but then later separated in 2008.

Ad

Currently, while Rodriguez and his younger daughter, Ella, reside in their Miami home, Tashi graduated from high school in May 2023 and got admitted to the University of Michigan, and joined the musical theatre program of the school.

On Sunday, Natasha shared a calming social media post in which she could be observed peacefully sitting down on a park bench and painting on a small canvas board. The inner caption of the video reel read:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is your sign.. to take yourself on a date."

Take a look at the post here:

"🎨💐🌞🌸🩷🌷 "

Ad

Alex Rodriguez was quick to notice the post and voiced his reaction to it. His comment read:

"Artist vibes in the 80s❤️ "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Soon after dropping Tashi at the University of Michigan, Rodriguez spoke about her interests in life and how she was coping with the new environment in college.

Ad

"She's in the musical theater program. ... She's doing fantastic, she's really happy. She's really excited because [the play she's in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish," said A-Rod via PEOPLE

Alex also reflected on some similar traits between himself and his elder daughter, as he said:

"So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

Ad

Alex Rodriguez shared a heartfelt post showering love on his daugthers Natasha and Ella

On March 13, Alex Rodriguez shared a post on social media that contained a string of images from the present times as well as the past. The heartfelt images showcased A-Rod bonding and sharing quality time with his daughters, Natasha and Ella. He wrote a loving caption for his girls, which read:

Ad

"I don’t know how they grow up so fast! Love you two so much 💕 "

Since retiring from the MLB in 2016, Rodriguez has turned himself into a success story in the business world. He had previously founded two real estate firms but continues to expand his wealth and stature via lucrative investments with the A-Rod Corp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More