Alex Rodriguez ecstatic as the Yankees icon hosts daughter Natasha’s musical theatre group in Miami

Former Yankees INF Alex Rodriguez is a proud father to two girls, Ella and Natasha, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The elder of the two, who is lovingly called Tashi, was born on Nov 18, 2004, and the younger one, Ella, was born on Apr 21, 2008.

Alex shares a deep bond with both of his daughters. While the younger one will be heading to pursue higher education in a university soon, Natasha was admitted to the University of Michigan in 2023 after successfully graduating from high school. There, she has joined the university's musical theatre program and is actively engaging in the same by being part of various plays and musical skits.

On Monday, Alex Rodriguez shared a story on social media where he hosted Natasha and her peers from the musical theatre group at his home in Miami. The images also included his younger daughter Ella. The caption on the stories read:

"The @umichmusicaltheatre crew takes Miami!"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

In a media interview with PEOPLE in 2024, Rodriguez reflected on why he feels his elder daughter Natasha shares some similar traits to him.

"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take, as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]. So, she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now," said A-Rod

Furthermore, the Yankees icon praised the program that she got herself admitted into at the University of Michigan.

"She's in the musical theater program. ... She's doing fantastic, she's really happy. She's really excited because [the play she's in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish," said A-Rod

Rodriguez has turned into a full-fledged businessman since retiring from the MLB but even then finds time for fun-filled activities in various sporting fields like he did on Sunday.

Alex Rodriguez rode in an Indycar ahead of the season opener GP in Florida

Alex Rodriguez was a guest for the Arrow McLaren team and even rode as a passenger in the two-seater Indycar ahead of the St. Petersburgh GP in Florida on Sunday. This GP serves as the season opener for the Indycar series yearly.

Take a look at the posts shared by A-Rod here:

"WHAT A RIDE! 🏎️ Thanks for having me today."

Rodriguez has made considerable investments in the NTT Indycar series via his investment firm, the A-Rod Corp, which he founded in 1996.

