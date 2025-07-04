Alex Rodriguez gets nostalgic, fondly remembering Yankees' glory days as he returns to baseball lab after 9 years

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez last played in the MLB in 2016, when he donned the jersey of the New York Yankees. Since then, Rodriguez has lived his life focusing on his career in media and other business ventures. However, in a recent clip, Rodriguez was seen returning to the baseball lab.

On Thursday, Rodriguez shared an Instagram video of him hitting the ball in the baseball lab. In the caption of the video, the 49-year-old mentioned this was the first time in 9 years that he was back in the baseball lab. He also added that he missed the feel of the bat in his hands.

Alex Rodriguez wrote:

"America’s favorite pastime. Mine too! Got back in the lab for the first time since Aug 12, 2016. Man I miss the feel of the bat on my hands. And the SOUND!! Magic! Wish I was back in the Bronx wearing #13 in my pinstripes."

In his MLB career, Alex Rodriguez played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. However, he earned the most fame during his time as a Yankee. Rodriguez's career in the MLB saw him become a 14x All-Star, 1x World Series Champion and 3x MVP.

A New York Yankees player was recently compared to Alex Rodriguez

While Alex Rodriguez might not be playing in Major League Baseball, commentators and analysts still often refer to him due to his legendary career. MLB analyst Brandon Tierney of WFAN referenced Rodriguez while discussing Jazz Chisholm Jr. Tierney offered high praise for the Yankees player, even drawing a comparison to A-Rod.

Tierney said:

"Jazz is on an absolute roll. We're looking at his numbers before the show, since he came back, it's like a 980 OPS, he's hit .360....He is indisputably the most dynamic, awesome player in baseball. He's basically Alex Rodriguez without steroids, in certain regards, better." [5:42 onwards]

He added:

"So, you gotta do everything that you can possibly do to give him a chance to succeed, and taking the bat out of his hands can't happen. And it's happened too much too often, and it's a new trend, and the Yankees have to get ahead of this."

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. might be on a roll, the New York Yankees are currently struggling. On Thursday, the Yankees lost against the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5. This loss was the fourth straight loss the New York-based team suffered at the hands of the Jays. In their next outing, the Yankees are all set to face the Mets.

