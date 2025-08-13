Alex Rodriguez & girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro bring red carpet glam in striking black and white look at star-studded ESPN night

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were invited to a special premiere hosted by ESPN ahead of the Little League World Series. ESPN and ABC are the broadcasters for the showcase baseball event for youngsters set to start this week and conclude on the 24th of this month.

Ad

Rodriguez donned a black suit while Cordeiro wore a white dress as the couple posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the premiere.

Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro at ESPN's premiere for the Little League World Series (Source: Instagram @arod)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaclyn Cordeiro is often seen alongside A-Rod at public events. The two have been very public about their relationship right from the beginning. They were initially linked in the media in October of 2022 and have since been inseparable. Like Rodriguez, Cordeiro also has two daughters. Both families are known to be close.

Ad

Trending

In his earlier stories, Alex Rodriguez took fans through his time at the event. He could be seen signing balls for kids while also posing in front of the Walt Disney Company logo at ESPN.

Rodriguez signing balls and posing in front of the Walt Disney Company logo at the venue for the premiere (Source: Instagram @arod)

Rodriguez, on behalf of Dick's Sporting Goods, also presented a check of $25,000 to kids representing Parkchester Little League at the 20-team tournament.

Ad

Rodriguez meeting up with kids from the Parkchester Little League at the ESPN LLBWS premiere (Source: Instagram @arod)

Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting goods retailer and collector of items, was present at the premiere to launch the “Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024" documentary under their newly formed production banner, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's Shopify-esque startup now valued at $100 million

Alex Rodriguez, e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore and entrepreneur Jordy Leiser's one-stop ticketing company 'Jump' is now valued at 'north of $100 million' by Forbes. Jump was started in 2021, aiming to create a consolidated place for buying tickets from various vendors across sporting leagues for fans, a Shopify for sports fans.

Rodriguez's Instagram story promoting Forbes' article about his startup Jump (Source: Instagram @arod)

Rodriguez and Lore are co-owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx teams in the NBA and the WNBA, respectively. They had to fight a long battle with former owner Glen Taylor, who was, after initial approval, unwilling to sell the two clubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More