Alex Rodriguez & girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro bring red carpet glam in striking black and white look at star-studded ESPN night

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were invited to a special premiere hosted by ESPN ahead of the Little League World Series. ESPN and ABC are the broadcasters for the showcase baseball event for youngsters set to start this week and conclude on the 24th of this month.
Rodriguez donned a black suit while Cordeiro wore a white dress as the couple posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the premiere.
Jaclyn Cordeiro is often seen alongside A-Rod at public events. The two have been very public about their relationship right from the beginning. They were initially linked in the media in October of 2022 and have since been inseparable. Like Rodriguez, Cordeiro also has two daughters. Both families are known to be close.
In his earlier stories, Alex Rodriguez took fans through his time at the event. He could be seen signing balls for kids while also posing in front of the Walt Disney Company logo at ESPN.
Rodriguez, on behalf of Dick's Sporting Goods, also presented a check of $25,000 to kids representing Parkchester Little League at the 20-team tournament.
Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting goods retailer and collector of items, was present at the premiere to launch the “Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024" documentary under their newly formed production banner, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios.
Alex Rodriguez's Shopify-esque startup now valued at $100 million
Alex Rodriguez, e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore and entrepreneur Jordy Leiser's one-stop ticketing company 'Jump' is now valued at 'north of $100 million' by Forbes. Jump was started in 2021, aiming to create a consolidated place for buying tickets from various vendors across sporting leagues for fans, a Shopify for sports fans.
Rodriguez and Lore are co-owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx teams in the NBA and the WNBA, respectively. They had to fight a long battle with former owner Glen Taylor, who was, after initial approval, unwilling to sell the two clubs.