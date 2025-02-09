Alex Rodriguez gives a 5-word reaction to Yankees icon's lunch date with younger daughter Ella

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez recently shared heartfelt private moments with his younger daughter on Instagram. With an impressive following of 4.3 million, Rodriguez often gives fans a glimpse into both his personal and professional life.

Beyond being a baseball superstar and businessman, Rodriguez is also a devoted father. He shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. On Saturday, he shared glimpses of a lunch outing with his younger daughter, Ella.

“Father daughter lunch with Ella,” Alex Rodriguez captioned the story.

(Credits: Instagram/@arod)

In the images shared, the father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying lunch at an outdoor restaurant. Ella is taking the selfie, smiling at the camera, while Rodriguez sits behind her, cheerfully posing for the photo.

Ella is wearing a purple and white patterned dress, while her father is dressed in a dark blue T-shirt. Additional photos showcase their meal, which included spaghetti, drinks, and other delicacies.

Alex Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002, and the couple welcomed their first daughter, Natasha, in November 2004. In April 2008, they welcomed their second daughter, Ella. Later that same year, Rodriguez and Scurtis decided to part ways and finalized their divorce.

Currently, Alex Rodriguez is in a relationship with Canadian fitness influencer and instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro, with whom he occasionally shares glimpses on social media.

Alex Rodriguez shares a heartwarming memory with his daughters on instagram

Alex Rodriguez is a devoted father, so much so that his only pinned post on Instagram is an adorable moment featuring his daughters. The post captures a heartfelt surprise they planned for him during an NBA game in May 2024.

In the clip, Ella can be seen diverting Rodriguez's attention by pointing toward the top of the arena. Meanwhile, his elder daughter, Natasha, sneaks onto the court for a surprise visit. Caught off guard, Rodriguez is visibly shocked before joyfully hugging her.

Sharing his emotions in the caption, he wrote:

“I could not believe it! Ella and @thenatasharodriguez you two got me so good ❤️”

Seeing her father Alex Rodriguez’s reaction, Natasha was overjoyed and started jumping and dancing excitedly.

