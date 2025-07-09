  • home icon
Alex Rodriguez gives shoutout to Derek Jeter and former teammates with 3-word message

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 09, 2025 06:31 GMT
Former New York Yankees MVP Alex Rodriguez bid farewell to baseball nearly a decade ago but the Yankees legend has not been able to keep himself away from the sport.

Following his retirement, Alex Rodriguez features as an MLB analyst for Fox during the postseason, joined by former teammate Derek Jeter and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

On Tuesday, the former All-Star infielder remembered his playing days with the Bronx Bombers, giving a shoutout to his former captain, Derek Jeter and teammates Robinson Cano and Mark Teixeira.

"Miss my guys," Rodriguez captioned an image with the four former Yankees players donning the Pinstripes during a game.
The three-time MVP joined the Yankees in 2004 and played for the Bronx Bombers for more than a decade over two stints. He won the World Series along with Jeter, Cano and Teixeira in 2009.

Last week, Alex Rodriguez stepped into the baseball lab for the first time in nine years. The Yankees legend shared his feelings, reminiscing about his playing days in an Instagram post. He captioned the post:

"America’s favorite pastime. Mine too! Got back in the lab for the first time since Aug 12, 2016. Man I miss the feel of the bat on my hands. And the SOUND!! Magic! Wish I was back in the Bronx wearing #13 in my pinstripes."
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
