Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro pen heartfelt wishes on Ella’s special day

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro penned heartfelt wishes for A-Rod's younger daughter, Ella, on her special day. Rodriguez is the father of two girls, Ella and Natasha, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Cordeiro is also a mother to two girls, Bella and Savanah, whom she shares with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro.
On Monday, Alex Rodriguez shared a heartfelt post on social media with a sweet caption for his younger daughter on her 17th birthday. Sharing pictures of Ella from newborn born stage to right now, A-Rod wrote:
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Ella. ❤️You bring so much light to my life and I am so proud of you in every way!"
Jaclyn Cordeiro was quick to notice the post and jumped in the comments to pen down her heartfelt wish for A-Rod's younger daughter.
"Awww Happy Birthday Beautiful love u," she wrote.
Ella is currently a senior in high school and will be graduating soon. Her older sister, Natasha, is pursuing her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and is also an active member of their musical theatre group.
Cordeiro has been dating the Yankees legend since 2022 and shares multiple similarities with him. Besides being parents to two daughters each, they are fond of working out regularly and leading a healthy lifestyle.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared the benefits of switching to matcha-based drinks
On Monday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared an image on her social media story highlighting the benefits of replacing coffee and other beverages with matcha-based drinks.
Take a look at the image here, captioned as:
"Frothy oat milk + matcha + MCT oil + collagen. Making an effort to swap some more matcha for coffee. Matcha benefits: Antioxidants, Improved attention, ECGC = anti-inflammatory."
Cordeiro continues to expand her reach in the fitness world with programs like JACFIT and the 5 AM Club, while Rodriguez has turned into a full-fledged businessman since retiring from the MLB. He continues to expand his investment portfolio with his parent company, the A-Rod Corp.