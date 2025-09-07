  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro turn heads in coordinated outfits to celebrate Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles at hoops HOF event

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro turn heads in coordinated outfits to celebrate Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles at hoops HOF event

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 05:01 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro turn heads in coordinated outfits to celebrate Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles at hoops HOF event - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro graced the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro turned heads with their color-coordinated outfits as A-Rod donned a black suit while Cordeiro rocked a black A-line dress.

The duo attended the event to celebrate the induction of the 2025 Class that featured NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, along with WNBA icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles.

The three-time MVP shared an Instagram post featuring imges from the event. He posed with Moore and Fowles along with his girlfriend at the event over the weekend. The Yankees great congratulated the former WNBA stars for their achievements in his Instagram post.

"Congratulations to @mooremaya, @sylvia_fowles, and all the legendary athletes who were honored tonight. You have all deeply impacted the sport. @hoophall," A-Rod captioned his post.
Apart from his girlfriend, Alex Rodriguez also posed for pictures with his friend and business partner Marc Lore. Rodriguez and Lore wonma four-year battle for the ownership of Minnesota Timberwolves in July. They are now the co-owners of the Timberwolves and WNBA team Minnesota Lynx.

Alex Rodriguez commemorates WNBA HOF inductees including Lynx icons

Alex Rodriguez also shared an Instagram story to commemorate the three WNBA legends getting inducted ino the Hall of Fame. Two of three inductees featured for Rodriguez's Lynx in the WNBA.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Sylvia Fowles, who spent the first seven years with the Chicago Sky, joined the Lynx in 2015. She spent eight seasons with the team, winning her maiden WNBA MVP award, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Star nods and two championships.

Meanwhile, fellow Class of 2025 inductee, Maya Moore started her journey with Minnesota in 2011 and won four WNBA titles. She was named the WNBA MVP in 2014 and the Finals MVP a year before, along with making six All-Star appearances with the team during her eight-year tenure.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
