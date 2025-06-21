Alex Rodriguez joins Derek Jeter and NFL icon Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest, thanks fans with heartfelt message

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 kicked off at the Javits Center on Friday. The event that will run through Sunday featured some of the most iconic names in American sports.
New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and his former teammate and captain, Derek Jeter, were also at the event. Rodriguez also met with NFL icon Tom Brady at the event.
Rodriguez shared snaps from the event, featuring Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. He also thanked fans in one of his Instagram stories.
"Appreciate everyone that came out today," Rodriguez wrote in appreciation for the turnout at the event.
The former World Series winner interacted with fans at the start of the three-day event and was seen signing autographs for Yankees fans. During the event, he also met sports analyst and renowned basketball commentator Stephen A. Smith.
He joined several former teammates Derek Jeter, CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada on the Fanatics ’27 Rings’ panel.
Alex Rodriguez reminisced about the World Series win in 2009 with Derek Jeter and other Yankees teammates
During the interaction, the three-time MVP reflected on his time with the Bronx Bombers, where he won the World Series alongside Derek Jeter,CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada in 2009.
“Winning a championship in New York City, there’s nothing like it…in 2009 we were diverse in thought and from all over the world, but we were all focused on one goal.”
Rodriguez also thanked the owners for giving him the opportunity to don the iconic Pinstripes.
“I am so thankful for the boss, in 2004 he made my dream come true. It was the privilege of my life to wear the pinstripes”
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, since their retirement, have worked together as analysts with Fox Sports, dissecting MLB games with former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz