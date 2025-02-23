Alex Rodriguez joins fellow Bronx greats in iconic pinstripes at Yankees' Spring Training

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, along with several other retired players, visited the team’s spring training camp. The Yankees invited multiple legends, including A-Rod and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.

The Bronx Bombers continued their long-standing tradition of welcoming former players as guest instructors to mentor and guide the current roster. The Yankees have maintained this practice for decades, strengthening their connection between past legends and the next generation of players.

On Saturday, Alex Rodriguez shared a glimpse of the star-studded reunion at the Yankees' facility in Tampa, Florida.

“What a group of @Yankees legends!” he captioned the post.

Alex Rodriguez IG (Credits: Instagram/@arod)

The image posted features multiple generations of Yankees greats. Starting from the left is five-time World Series champion Willie Randolph, who played for the Yankees from 1976 to 1988 and later served as a coach from 1994 to 2004.

Next to Randolph is Alex Rodriguez, a decorated star who played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2016. In the middle is Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, who had a memorable stint with the team from 1977 to 1981.

Also in the picture is former left-handed pitcher CC Sabathia, who ended his major league career in 2019 with the Yankees. On the far right is baseball executive Omar Minaya, who is currently working in the Yankees' front office.

Alex Rodriguez shares valuable advice for becoming a successful entrepreneur

Beyond his legendary baseball career, Alex Rodriguez has also built a successful reputation as a businessman and entrepreneur. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and shared a clip discussing the most important factor in becoming a successful entrepreneur, saying:

"There's no better investment that you're going to make ever more importantly than investing in yourself.”

"And the more equipped you are, the more power you have. The best two things you can do is invest in yourself. The art of communicating, both speaking and in writing."

Rodriguez also stressed the importance of financial literacy for entrepreneurs:

“And if you want to be in business, you have to know the international language, which is accounting. You know, go online, go on YouTube, learn accounting, know how it works, right? These are all the things that you need to do as an entrepreneur to keep improving. And just think about where do you want to be in five years and then work backwards.”

Rodriguez is the founder of A-Rod Corp, a company he launched in 1996. Through his firm, he has made investments across various industries, building a strong portfolio.

