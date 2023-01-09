New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez recently reunited with former Minnesota Twins star and Hall of Famer Tony Oliva at the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Houston Rockets game at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Apparently, Alex and Tony Oliva have known each other for a long time and the former Yankees shortstop was overwhelmed with happiness to come across him at the NBA game.

A-Rod wasted no time and immediately took to his Instagram to post an update with the former Twins icon.

"With my friend and Hall of Famer, the great Tony Oliva...love having you at the Timberwolves game," Alex captioned the Instagram Story.

Alex with Tony Oliva at NBA game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth straight game on Sunday night by defeating the Houston Rockets 104-96.

A-Rod currently co-owns the Minnesota Timberwolves along with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore.

Alex Rodriguez took his two daughters and nephew to the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Houston Rockets NBA game

Alex looks on prior to Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez didn't turn up for the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Houston Rockets game alone. He took his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with him and nephew, Nick Silva, to Houston.

Rodriguez posted a selfie to share a snippet of his day with the trio.

Alex Rodriguez with his two daughters and nephew at an NBA game.

Not many MLB fans know that Nick, Alex's nephew, now works as Sports & Media Associate at his uncle's firm, A-Rod Corp. Nick is frequently spotted on A-Rod's IG stories.

