Alex Rodriguez looks back at 2005 AL MVP win marked by 48 HRs, 130 RBI & more

Alex Rodriguez had an incredible MLB career, though it was admittedly aided by the usage of performance-enhancing drugs. During his time, A-Rod was one of the biggest stars in baseball, which led him to sign one of the biggest contracts, a 10-year, $275 million contract he signed with the New York Yankees in 2007.

His incredible career saw him win three AL MVPs in 2003, 2005 and 2007. On Friday, with MLB awards announcements going on, A-Rod looked back on his 2005 season when he won the AL MVP.

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

The former Yankees star shared a post from NYY History, celebrating the day when A-Rod was named the MVP. The post mentioned how in one game, Rodriguez hit three home runs against top pitcher Bartolo Colon all before the sixth inning.

He concluded his 2005 season hitting .321 with 194 hits, 48 home runs, 130 RBIs and 124 runs scored in 162 games. He also earned his eighth Silver Slugger award.

Alex Rodriguez receives warm embrace from the 'land of Shohei Ohtani,' Japan

After the completion of the 2024 MLB postseason, where Alex Rodriguez served as a Fox Sports analyst alongside Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, the former Yankees star paid a visit to Japan, the native country of Dodgers World Series champion Shohei Ohtani.

He was surprised to see a warm reception waiting for him at Tokyo airport.

A-Rod's Instagram story

Rodriguez uploaded glimpses of his time exploring the city of Tokyo.

A. Rod's Instagram story

During his time there, he got the opportunity to meet with Jon Rosen, who's a former WME senior partner and is head of the agency's Branded Lifestyle Group.

He also shared a throwback photo with Shohei Ohtani from the World Series, while giving props to his native country.

"So fun being in the land of Shohei Ohtani," A-Rod wrote.

A. Rod's Instagram story

With the MLB offseason arriving, Alex Rodriguez can shift focus to the NBA, where he's a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also has an arbitration appeal coming up in regards to the ownership dispute with majority owner Glen Taylor.

