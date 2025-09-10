Alex Rodriguez melts hearts with sneak peek into special father-daughter date with Natasha

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is a father to two daughters. He welcomed Natasha and Ella with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Natasha, in particular, is no longer near A-Rod since she spends most of the year studying at the University of Michigan. Thus, every time A-Rod meets Natasha, it's a heartwarming moment for the former World Series champion.

On Wednesday, A-Rod offered his followers a glimpse into a heartwarming moment with Natasha. He posted a selfie, beaming with pride and happiness. In the photo, Rodriguez is dressed in a navy suit, while Natasha is smiling in a cozy pastel hoodie. The father-daughter duo looked delighted upon meeting each other after a long time. A-Rod captioned the story:

"So excited to see @thenatasharodriguez ❤️"

A-Rod's Instagram story

Natasha Rodriguez, who earned her high school diploma from Ransom Everglades School, is pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

Alex Rodriguez gets candid on harsh reality of being a father

Like every father, Alex Rodriguez is also going through a tough time seeing his daughters all grown up, leading to fewer opportunities to spend time with them every day.

His elder daughter, Natasha, already spends most of the year in Ann Arbor, while her younger daughter, Ella, will enter her senior year of high school. Rodriguez describes this chapter of fatherhood as the "appointment only" phase, where FaceTime, texts and social media keep them connected.

“They're so busy that when I get a little date for like an awesome dinner, I'm so fired up," he said. "It's just amazing to see them develop with high self-esteem, good purpose, and good intention in their life. And it's great to see them strive to reach their goals.”

In this period of fatherhood, Alex Rodriguez is taking the help of therapy to have honest communication with his daughters.

"The work I've done with my therapist the last 10 years, he's probably been my go-to person," he added. "It has brought a lot of awareness on how the girls think, and the importance of open communication."

Rodriguez will continue to seek more and more time with his daughters whenever the opportunity arises, like it did on Wednesday.

