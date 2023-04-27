Alex Rodriguez played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees in the MLB. He recently opened up about the story behind his PED use.

Rodriguez was drafted and signed a $3 million contract with the Seattle Mariners when he was 17. At 24, he signed the largest contract in MLB history. From the age of 15-39, he journeyed from being Alex Rodriguez to A-Rod.

Soon after, he was suspended in what was the biggest and longest suspension in MLB history for using PED (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

Recently, for a podcast with Henrik Lundqvist, Rodriguez opened up about his use of PED.

"It was the most embarrassing moment of my life. I let so many people down" - A-Rod admitted.

A-Rod confessed that the moment he was suspended was the most embarrassing moment of his life and he was extremely guilty of letting down several people.

Alex Rodriguez opened up about how before his suspension, never in his life had he ever had to come face-to-face with the word 'NO'. This is what led to him seeking solace through therapy, which eventually helped in bringing him back to his senses. He had to start his entire journey from ground zero once again because of the effects that the use of PED had on his life.

Rodriguez reminisced about his journey of returning to New York as a 40-year-old Yankee after two hip and knee surgeries. Doctors had no hope that he'd make it back to playing, but A-Rod made a stunning comeback and helped the team get back into the postseason by leading the team with home runs. He said:

"When I thought about winning back pre-suspension, it was about contracts, it was about nice suits, it was about women, it was about cars, nonsense.

"When I think about winning today, it's about my daughters, it's about gratitude, it's about you know collaborating with the great people and having other people in my team succeed and how can I be a mentor to them."

He admitted that he might have lost his place in the Hall of Fame due to the PED scandal, but he became a better person because of the incident with a better vision of life.

What led to Alex Rodriguez giving in to PEDs?

Alex Rodriguez admitted to taking the medication only as a resort to treat his immense back discomfort and to improve his batting average.

A-Rod's cousin got the medicine imported from the Dominican Republic and it was he who administered the PED to the Yankees legend. Alex Rodriguez only hoped that it would be like an energy booster and couldn't comprehend that he could be in hot waters because of it.

