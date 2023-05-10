Recently, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez opened up about the his two great passions in an episode of the Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein. In the episode Rodriguez talked about the investment advice he got from Warren Buffett, why he bought an NBA team, and if he thinks he can get in the Hall of Fame of baseball.

Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod is a former baseball shortstop, a third baseman, bussinessman and philanthropist. He has served 22 seasons as a player in MLB from 1994 to 2016. He has played for the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

The Host of the show, David Rubenstein is a well known, successful businessman and philanthropist. In his show, the Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubeinstein he invites some of the world's best investors to talk about their journey with the riches.

In the show, David Rubenstein asked A-Rod why he chose the path of business after retiring from baseball instead of going the general path of signing autographs or doing things related to baseball.

"I like the two B's. I always had a great passion for Baseball and Business." - Alex Rodriguez said on the Podcast.

Alex Rodriguez addressed how he had delved into the worlds of baseball and business very early on in his career. Thankfully both of his passions worked out for him and he has been successful at both which works as his driving force.

A-Rod admitted that he started his investing career in his early 20s when he was playing for the Seattle Mariners.

"So I was always a study guy... I would sit there and take notes." - Rodriguez admitted.

"A-Rod Corp HQ in Miami, FL" - The company posted on Instagram.

Alex Rodriguez's journey as a businessman

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 1996, Rodriguez founded a company called A-Rod Corp. The company started making its first investments in 2003. Rodriguez has invested in various companies through A-Rod Corp which includes entertainment, real estate, technology and wellness industries.

Rodriguez founded a real-estate development firm called the Newport Property Construction in 2008.

A-Rod founded the Monument Capital Management in 2012. The company owns over 15,000 apartments in 13 states.

Rodriguez is the chairman of Presidente beer. He is also a part owner of the National Basketball Association's team Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Hey Presidente is more than a beer - it’s a way of life. That’s why I’m excited to be a part of the #BeThePresidente campaign." - Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram.

