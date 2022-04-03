"I used to have 20/10, 20/15 vision" - Alex Rodriguez opens up about health issues through social media, asks fans for help

Former New York Yankees All-Star Alex Rodriguez took to the social media site Instagram to ask his fans for help with his health condition. The former slugger-turned-TV presenter shared with his fans that his eyesight is somewhat deteriorating.

"I used to be known for my eyesight, 20/10, 20/15. Now I wake up in the morning, I can't read my text. I can't see my emails. I don't even know if I have a Blackberry or an iPhone. So two questions, number one, can you relate? And number two, any suggestions? What do I need to do to get my eyes fixed?"

The post came just days before Alex Rodriguez, who, along with New York Yankees play-by-play commentator Michael Kay, will take part in ESPN2's "Sunday Night Baseball" alternate telecasts. Rodriguez, who previously worked on FOX Sports as a studio analyst, had a remarkable stint on the show with Kevin Burkhardt, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, it seemed A-Rod had his eyesight problems all sorted out.

"Ok, I read your messages… gonna use these bad boys for awhile and see if it helps. What do you think? #newglasses"

With a fun and fruitful time with FOX Sports and ESPN as a desk and studio analyst, it will be interesting what more Alex Rodriguez would bring to the table at ESPN2 now that he has been tasked to comment on the game. This is pretty much what Peyton and Eli Manning do on Monday Night Football.

Alex Rodriguez's Career Highlights

One of the most polarizing figures in all of baseball, Alex Rodriguez has found himself in one too many controversies throughout his long and, arguably, outstanding career. The Manhattan-born slugger was chosen as the first overall pick in 1993 by the Seattle Mariners. On July 8, 1994, he made his Major League debut playing as a shortstop. He had an accomplished tenure in Seattle as he made multiple all-star appearances, won Silver Slugger Awards, and won the MLB Batting title for the AL in 1996.

A-Rod then took his talents to Texas when he signed with the Rangers in 2001. He then signed what was the most lucrative deal in all of baseball during that time, a 10-year $252 million contract. It was in the Lone Star state that Rodriguez first won his MVP award, clinching it in 2003. He also won his only two Gold Glove awards while playing shortstop for the Rangers.

His next and final stop would be in the Bronx when the Texas Rangers traded him to the New York Yankees on February 15, 2004. Alfonso Soriano and Joaquin Arias went the other way on the deal. He moved to third base this time around to replace the injured Aaron Boone and because Derek Jeter was playing shortstop. He would spend 13 seasons with the Yankees and would win a World Series title in 2009.

Alex Rodriguez would finish his playing career in 2016 and his accomplishments in the game were nothing short of impressive. He was a 14-time All-Star, 3-time AL MVP, 10-time Silver Slugger Awardee, 5-time AL home run leader, 4-time AL Hank Aaron Awardee, 2-time Gold Glove Awardee, 2-time MLB RBI leader, fourth in the all-time home runs list, won an AL batting title, and a World Series title. All these distinctions, however, are overshadowed by controversies on and off the field. He once tried to opt out of his contract during his time with the Yankees. He was involved in multiple PED scandals, including one that got him suspended for 162 games. And several other issues outside of his baseball career. This made him one of the most polarizing personalities in all of baseball up to this day.

He then started his career as a media personality when he appeared as a guest judge in 2017 on the reality show "Shark Tank." He then signed a deal with ABC news and appeared on ABC "World News Tonight" and "Good Morning America." Rodriguez then found his feet on more familiar ground when he worked as a studio analyst for Fox Sports. He shared the desk with Kevin Burkhardt, Frank Thomas, and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. The quartet won back-to-back Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Show, and Rodriguez himself was nominated in 2019 for Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio and Sports Event Analyst.

He then swapped networks in 2018 when he signed with ESPN as an analyst for Sunday Night Baseball, along with Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney.

