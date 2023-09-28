Alex Rodriguez, a former MLB all-star and current Fox Sports broadcaster, has added Bloomberg to his list of publications. The Deal, a new podcast and video series for Bloomberg Originals, will be co-hosted by Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, the network's top reporter.

According to Bloomberg, the show would “explore the stories, strategies and challenges behind some of the biggest business moves made by athletes, entertainers and executives across industries,”.

There will be a video accompaniment for each audio episode, which will air on Bloomberg Originals and Bloomberg TV. According to Rodriguez, their program will welcome famous people to offer unique perspectives.

"Jason brings his experience as a seasoned journalist and I share what I’ve learned from the best in sports and business. Our show will welcome iconic figures to provide insights that you won’t hear anywhere else.”

The Deal, a 12-episode television series, is scheduled to premiere in early 2024. Mark Shapiro, president and COO of Endeavor and TKO, is expected to be among the first visitors.

I believe we are in a new era of deal making. One that is centered around media disruption, M&A, and athlete ownership. Very excited for “The Deal” a video podcast with @jasonkellynews and @bloomberg launching early 2024. We will hear from the titans of business who have, and continue to, paved the way in business and sports. - arod

A look at Alex Rodriguez's media presence

Alex Rodriguez transitioned into the media when his baseball career ended, working as a commentator for Fox Sports 1, a Shark Tank cast member, and an ABC News network employee.

ESPN made the announcement that Alex Rodriguez will join the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew in Jan. 2018. The first episode of the series, Back In The Game, saw Rodriguez assist former athletes make a comeback in their personal life.

It premiered in Mar. 2018 after being confirmed as its host by CNBC in January 2017.