Alex Rodriguez pens heartfelt message on Mother’s Day

Alex Rodriguez had a special Mother's Day message for Lourdes, who raised the former New York Yankees star as a single mother in Miami. Lourdes worked tirelessly, working two jobs to ensure her children had a shot at a better life.

Ad

If it were not for her, MLB may not have come across one of the all-time greats, who helped the Yankees win their last World Series in 2009.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, A-Rod posted a series of pictures of Lourdes with his loved ones. He also posted a nostalgic photo of a young A-Rod during his early days with the Seattle Mariners, proudly standing beside his mother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Happy Mother’s Day! I feel so blessed to have such strong, beautiful, and loving mothers in my life,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “I feel so lucky to have a blended family and raise my daughters surrounded by so many great role models. Thank you to all the moms out there that make the world a better place 💕.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Apart from the nostalgic memory, other photos included Lourdes having a good time with A-Rod's girlfriend and fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro. Lourdes can also be seen posing alongside A-Rod's first daughter, Natasha. In another photo, A-Rod was snapped with his other daughter, Ella, and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Finally, A-Rod snapped a picture with his extended family.

Alex Rodriguez says Lourdes is the "biggest inspiration in my life"

Alex Rodriguez has often spoken about the pivotal role Lourdes played, calling her his hero. He has honored her numerous times publicly, including during key milestones in his baseball career.

Ad

"She's the biggest inspiration in my life," A-Rod told People in March 2024.

A-Rod's father, Victor, left the family when Alex was around 10 years old and returned to the Dominican Republic. Since then, Lourdes moved back to the States in Miami, raising the Yankees icon as a single mother.

"My father left when I was 10, and my mom had to go into overtime and start working two jobs," Rodriguez said. "She was a secretary in the morning, and she served tables at night, so she'd be gone from eight in the morning to midnight."

There were several occasions when A-Rod would hit a home run in his Little League Game and her mother was not there to see him. However, A-Rod knew the reason behind it and he made sure to leave her impressed whenever she attended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More