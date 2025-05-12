Alex Rodriguez pens heartfelt message on Mother’s Day

Alex Rodriguez had a special Mother's Day message for Lourdes, who raised the former New York Yankees star as a single mother in Miami. Lourdes worked tirelessly, working two jobs to ensure her children had a shot at a better life.
If it were not for her, MLB may not have come across one of the all-time greats, who helped the Yankees win their last World Series in 2009.
On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, A-Rod posted a series of pictures of Lourdes with his loved ones. He also posted a nostalgic photo of a young A-Rod during his early days with the Seattle Mariners, proudly standing beside his mother.
“Happy Mother’s Day! I feel so blessed to have such strong, beautiful, and loving mothers in my life,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “I feel so lucky to have a blended family and raise my daughters surrounded by so many great role models. Thank you to all the moms out there that make the world a better place 💕.”
Apart from the nostalgic memory, other photos included Lourdes having a good time with A-Rod's girlfriend and fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro. Lourdes can also be seen posing alongside A-Rod's first daughter, Natasha. In another photo, A-Rod was snapped with his other daughter, Ella, and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
Finally, A-Rod snapped a picture with his extended family.
Alex Rodriguez says Lourdes is the "biggest inspiration in my life"
Alex Rodriguez has often spoken about the pivotal role Lourdes played, calling her his hero. He has honored her numerous times publicly, including during key milestones in his baseball career.
"She's the biggest inspiration in my life," A-Rod told People in March 2024.
A-Rod's father, Victor, left the family when Alex was around 10 years old and returned to the Dominican Republic. Since then, Lourdes moved back to the States in Miami, raising the Yankees icon as a single mother.
"My father left when I was 10, and my mom had to go into overtime and start working two jobs," Rodriguez said. "She was a secretary in the morning, and she served tables at night, so she'd be gone from eight in the morning to midnight."
There were several occasions when A-Rod would hit a home run in his Little League Game and her mother was not there to see him. However, A-Rod knew the reason behind it and he made sure to leave her impressed whenever she attended.