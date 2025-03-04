  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez reacts as daughter Natasha shares adorable winter dump ft. ex-Yankees star 

Alex Rodriguez reacts as daughter Natasha shares adorable winter dump ft. ex-Yankees star 

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:15 GMT
Alex Rodriguez reacts as daughter Natasha shares adorable winter dump ft. ex-Yankees star (Credits: Getty)
Alex Rodriguez reacts as daughter Natasha shares adorable winter dump ft. ex-Yankees star (Source: Getty)

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez recently reacted to his daughter Natasha’s winter photo dump posted on social media. Rodriguez, who played as a shortstop, third baseman and designated hitter during his illustrious MLB career, spent the majority of his time with the Yankees before making his final appearance with them in 2016.

Ad

In 2002, Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis, but the couple eventually divorced in 2008. During their time together, they welcomed two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

On Monday, Natasha, who has 41.2K followers, shared several snapshots from her winter moments on Instagram, including one featuring her father.

“what’s made this winter oh so worthwhile!,” she captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Natasha studies musical theatre at the University of Michigan and shared several images with her friends in the music program. Some photos also featured fellow musical theatre students performing in a production on stage.

She also posted a mirror selfie wearing a yellow dress, along with a snapshot of her sheet music. Additionally, she shared a moment with her father. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen in a parking lot, raising both their arms while looking up at the sky.

Ad

Rodriguez reacted to the post in the comments section with a string of heart emojis:

Natasha IG (Source: Instagram/@thenatasharodriguez)
Natasha IG (Source: Instagram/@thenatasharodriguez)

Alex Rodriguez shared an emotional moment while dropping off his daughter Natasha at university

In 2023, Natasha joined the University of Michigan, and her father, Alex Rodriguez, helped her move in as she began her new journey. Sharing glimpses of their time in Michigan together and their heartfelt goodbye, Rodriguez expressed his emotions in the caption, writing:

Ad
“Left my heart in Michigan. Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father. Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter.”

In a clip he shared, Alex Rodriguez was seen sitting alongside his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, waving goodbye to his daughter. Natasha was born to Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis in November 2004, while Ella was born in 2008.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी