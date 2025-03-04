Alex Rodriguez reacts as daughter Natasha shares adorable winter dump ft. ex-Yankees star 

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez recently reacted to his daughter Natasha’s winter photo dump posted on social media. Rodriguez, who played as a shortstop, third baseman and designated hitter during his illustrious MLB career, spent the majority of his time with the Yankees before making his final appearance with them in 2016.

In 2002, Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis, but the couple eventually divorced in 2008. During their time together, they welcomed two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

On Monday, Natasha, who has 41.2K followers, shared several snapshots from her winter moments on Instagram, including one featuring her father.

“what’s made this winter oh so worthwhile!,” she captioned the post.

Natasha studies musical theatre at the University of Michigan and shared several images with her friends in the music program. Some photos also featured fellow musical theatre students performing in a production on stage.

She also posted a mirror selfie wearing a yellow dress, along with a snapshot of her sheet music. Additionally, she shared a moment with her father. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen in a parking lot, raising both their arms while looking up at the sky.

Rodriguez reacted to the post in the comments section with a string of heart emojis:

Natasha IG (Source: Instagram/@thenatasharodriguez)

Alex Rodriguez shared an emotional moment while dropping off his daughter Natasha at university

In 2023, Natasha joined the University of Michigan, and her father, Alex Rodriguez, helped her move in as she began her new journey. Sharing glimpses of their time in Michigan together and their heartfelt goodbye, Rodriguez expressed his emotions in the caption, writing:

“Left my heart in Michigan. Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father. Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter.”

In a clip he shared, Alex Rodriguez was seen sitting alongside his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, waving goodbye to his daughter. Natasha was born to Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis in November 2004, while Ella was born in 2008.

