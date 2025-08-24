Alex Rodriguez reacts as girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro blends fitness and style with staircase pull-ups donning vibrant bikini

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, continues to inspire people with her intense fitness regimen to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, is a fitness influencer who often shares fitness routines to help people achieve their fitness goals, while inspiring others to live a healthy life. In her latest Instagram post on Saturday, Jaclyn Cordeiro, who was on a boat in a vibrant bikini, displayed her strength by doing pull-ups holding onto a staircase. She urged her followers to stop waiting for the perfect environment to do their workouts.&quot;Stop Waiting For The &quot;Perfect Gym.&quot; Do Pull-Ups On Whatever's In Front Of You. The World Is Your Workout,&quot; Cordeiro captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe inspirational post caught the attention of the Yankees legend, who reacted to the post by commenting two hearts and a fire emoji.(Image source - Instagram)Jaclyn Cordeiro, who often holds workshops for fitness enthusiasts, shared the schedule for her next bootcamp in her Instagram story on Saturday. (Image source - Instagram)Alex Rodriguez reportedly leads operational restructuring at Minnesota While Jaclyn Cordeiro is inspiring people achieve their fitness goals, Alex Rodriguez is transitioning into a new chapter of his professional career. The former Yankees MVP acquired majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves along with Marc Lore.Under the new leadership of Rodriguez and Lore, Minnesota underwent &quot;Operational restructuring,&quot; as they reportedly laid off 40 employees this week.Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported: &quot;Lore and Rodriguez are not making any changes to the basketball side of the Wolves/Lynx. The changes on the business side are being made as part of a larger plan to add new faces/voices that will help shape the franchise’s path in the new era.&quot;Alex Rodriguez won several accolades as an MLB player in a storied career and it remains to be seen how he manages his new role with the Timberwolves.