  • Alex Rodriguez reacts as girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro blends fitness and style with staircase pull-ups donning vibrant bikini

Alex Rodriguez reacts as girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro blends fitness and style with staircase pull-ups donning vibrant bikini

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 24, 2025 02:47 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez reacts as girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro blends fitness and style with staircase pull-ups donning vibrant bikini - Source: Imagn

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, continues to inspire people with her intense fitness regimen to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, is a fitness influencer who often shares fitness routines to help people achieve their fitness goals, while inspiring others to live a healthy life.

In her latest Instagram post on Saturday, Jaclyn Cordeiro, who was on a boat in a vibrant bikini, displayed her strength by doing pull-ups holding onto a staircase. She urged her followers to stop waiting for the perfect environment to do their workouts.

"Stop Waiting For The "Perfect Gym." Do Pull-Ups On Whatever's In Front Of You. The World Is Your Workout," Cordeiro captioned her post.
The inspirational post caught the attention of the Yankees legend, who reacted to the post by commenting two hearts and a fire emoji.

(Image source - Instagram)
Jaclyn Cordeiro, who often holds workshops for fitness enthusiasts, shared the schedule for her next bootcamp in her Instagram story on Saturday.

(Image source - Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez reportedly leads operational restructuring at Minnesota

While Jaclyn Cordeiro is inspiring people achieve their fitness goals, Alex Rodriguez is transitioning into a new chapter of his professional career. The former Yankees MVP acquired majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves along with Marc Lore.

Under the new leadership of Rodriguez and Lore, Minnesota underwent "Operational restructuring," as they reportedly laid off 40 employees this week.

Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported:

"Lore and Rodriguez are not making any changes to the basketball side of the Wolves/Lynx. The changes on the business side are being made as part of a larger plan to add new faces/voices that will help shape the franchise’s path in the new era."

Alex Rodriguez won several accolades as an MLB player in a storied career and it remains to be seen how he manages his new role with the Timberwolves.

