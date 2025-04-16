Alex Rodriguez recalls wearing No. 42 beside Derek Jeter, Robinson Cano on Jackie Robinson Day 2011

Having spent nine seasons together in the Bronx, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Robinson Cano formed a fearsome trio, with each capable of deciding a ballgame by themselves on their day.

The trio enjoyed an extremely decorated time together, racking up a total of 18 All-Star selections, four Gold Glove awards and 13 Silver Slugger awards between them. They three also won baseball's biggest prize, the World Series, together in 2009.

As the major leagues celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday, Alex Rodriguez shared an image on his Instagram story, looking back at when he, Derek Jeter and Robinson Cano, all sported the iconic #42 on their jerseys to celebrate the big day back in 2011.

"On this day in 2011, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and Robinson Cano wear 42 to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day during the game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium." the story said

The Yankees went on to enjoy quite a successful 2011 regular season, winning the AL East title. However, their hopes for another World Series title were dashed by a resilient Detroit Tigers outfit, who beat them 3-2 in a nail-biting ALDS clash.

Alex Rodriguez looks back at the 'incredible journey' of being a keynote speaker

Since 2016, Alex Rodriguez has become quite a successful businessman. Running his firm known as 'A-Rod Corp.', the 49-year-old makes shrewd investments in real estate and promising companies, while also co-owning NBA and WNBA franchises the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

As a result of his extensive knowledge about both sport and business, A-Rod is quite the orator. Rodriguez, who has now been a keynote speaker for five years, looked back on the 'incredible journey' he has enjoyed so far in an Instagram post on Friday, April 11.

"What an incredible journey it’s been over the last 5 years of speaking. I feel so lucky to work with such amazing brands and meet amazing people along the way. Excited to keep going!" Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

Alongside all the aforementioned work he gets done, A-Rod also remains connected to baseball, working as an analyst for FOX Sports.

