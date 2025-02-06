Alex Rodriguez recalls Yankees icon's 500th homer ball that fetched whopping $103,579 in auction block

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez hit 696 home runs in his MLB career, each with its own story. On Wednesday, the Yankees legend recalled the day he hit his 500th home run against Kyle Davies of the Kansas City Royals on August 4, 2007.

At 32 years and 8 days, Rodriguez became the youngest hitter to reach the milestone, breaking Jimmie Foxx's 67-year-old record. Foxx was 32 years and 338 days old when he reached 500 home runs.

The story doesn't end there as 15 years ago, the home run ball fetched a whopping sum in an auction. A-Rod shared a post from @nyyhistory, commemorating the day when the ball from his milestone blast was sold at auction for an eye-watering $103,579.

The auction, which took place in 2010, saw the historic baseball land in the hands of an anonymous bidder.

Alex Rodriguez glad that Patrick Mahomes didn't take his advice

When the calendar turns to Feb. 9, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will enter the field to make history in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs, who have won the last two Super Bowls, can beat the Philadelphia Eagles and become the first team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Alex Rodriguez penned a letter for Mahomes who stands on the cusp of making history. Rodriguez recalled that a long while ago, he had advised Mahomes to take up baseball professionally instead of football.

"I’m so glad @patrickmahomes didn’t listen to me! But in all seriousness, this story still gives me goosebumps," A-Rod wrote in the caption, accompanied by throwback pictures of young Mahomes.

"From watching Pat as a little kid at batting practice to seeing him go for the 3-peat on Sunday, it has been incredible to watch his journey and see him grow into one of the best athletes of this generation. Good luck out there this weekend Pat!"

The Texas Tech star, as we know, continued in football and proved A-Rod wrong by scripting a Hall of Fame resume, which includes three Super Bowl titles before turning 30.

