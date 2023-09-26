Alex Rodriguez receives exclusive Nike Air Force 1s sneakers signed by Patriots CEO Robert Kraft

Alex Rodriguez was overjoyed to get a unique present from the just-released Nike Air Force 1s footwear. The sneakers are exclusively autographed by New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, which is an incredible additional aspect of the shoe.

The incredibly stylish sneakers were unboxed in a tale that Rodriguez posted on Instagram.

"I have got a special gift from one of the special owners of all time, Mr. Robert Kraft. Alright they are sweet and the best part about them it has great logo for Robert and Jonathan Kraft. and Robert Kraft's signature inside."

On Friday, Nike unveiled the newest iteration of the exclusive shoe created for club chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, the "Patriots" Air Force 1. The Patriots and Nike have worked together nine times, starting in 2014 after Kraft became known as an AF1 enthusiast. This release represents the ninth iteration of that partnership!

Alex Rodriguez's baseball career

Alex Rodriguez was a third baseman and shortstop who now works in business and philanthropy. He played 22 total seasons in the MLB, featuring for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

Presidente beer chairman Rodriguez also serves as the chief executive officer and chairman of A-Rod Corp. He was also a 14-time All-Star, earning two Gold Glove Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and three MVP Awards in the American League (AL).

Rodriguez was chosen by the Mariners in the first round of the 1993 MLB draft. He made his main league debut the following season at the age of 18. He started at shortstop for the Mariners in 1996, won the major league batting championship, and placed in second place in the vote for the AL MVP Award.

The 10-year, $252 million contract Alex Rodriguez signed was the most lucrative in baseball history at the time. In his three years with Texas, he played at a high level, which was exemplified by his first AL MVP Award triumph in 2003. He also received the AL MVP award in 2005 and 2007.