Alex Rodriguez reveals how football skills helped Yankees icon in crucial MLB on-field moment

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is widely considered one of the best MLB players since the turn of the century. On Thursday, the former All-Star slugger shared insights on what made him excel at baseball.

The three-time MVP started his MLB career as a shortstop with the Seattle Mariners but was equally successful as a third baseman after making the switch for the New York Yankees.

In an Instagram video shared by Alex Rodriguez on Thursday, the former World Series winner revealed how his football skills helped him in baseball while dissecting a play from his Yankees days. In the clip, Rodriguez dove to snag a line drive at third base and relayed a bullet throw to first baseman Mark Teixeira to tag out the batter.

"This is a play in Oakland where my football background helped my baseball. It was a ball down the line. I dove, I stood up, composed myself, the ball got stuck a little bit in the web, just like, sometimes, you can't find your seams as a quarterback. I channeled Alex the 16-17 year old quarterback at Westminster Christian, not Alex the third baseman for the New York Yankees.

"I got up nice and tall, found my target marked it, like I'm finding my tight end down the seam, and I threw a bullet a strike across a diamond for an out, and this is one of the reasons why being hyper focused on baseball alone, especially when you're young, under the age of 15, is a big mistake, the more sports the better."

Alex Rodriguez was a dual athlete after he transferred to Westminster Christian School. Later, he was recruited to play baseball and football at the University of Miami. However, Rodriguez declined a scholarship offer from the program, signing for the Seattle Mariners as a 17-year-old in 1993.

Mariners manager recalls Alex Rodriguez's first impression on him

The Yankees took on Alex Rodriguez's former team, the Mariners in a three-game series this week. Ahead of Wednesday's game, Mariners manager Dan Wilson talked about his first impression of Rodriguez after he joined the team.

"I had a chance to see him in spring training some obviously, and then getting a chance to come up for the first time, it wasn't hard to recognize the talent that was there and just the type of player he was going to become," Wilson said. "It was very apparent from day one.

"And, he was a guy who worked hard. He was very curious. He asked everybody questions about 'What does it take to be a big leaguer? What does it take to be a good player?' He was always picking the brain of a veteran and just a very curious guy."

The Yankees made it four wins in a row after a come-from-behind 6-5 win on Thursday to sweep the Mariners.

