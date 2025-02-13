Alex Rodriguez revisits his roots with nostalgic memory of wearing Miami jersey

Before Alex Rodriguez became the star slugger we all know, he had a coach who taught him everything related to baseball. To this day, A-Rod remains appreciative of that man, Eddie 'El Gallo' Rodriguez.

Growing up, A-Rod played baseball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club. Eddie has been the director of the Hank Kline club where A-Rod was a member until the day he was drafted first overall by the Seattle Mariners in 1993.

On Wednesday, A-Rod revisited his roots at the Hank Kline Club, re-sharing a heartwarming childhood photo of himself in a Miami jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

The post was initially shared by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade on their social media account as a tribute to both Alex Rodriguez and his former coach, Eddie Rodriguez.

Trending

Apart from the childhood photo, in another photo shared, A-Rod and Eddie can be seen posing for a picture.

The caption included comments made by the former New York Yankees star in December paying tribute to Eddie.

"No one’s had a bigger impact on my career than Eddie 'El Gallo' Rodriguez, who taught me more about the game of baseball than anyone else," A-Rod said. "He was my first coach at 9 years old and stuck with me through 23 years in the MLB. He’s proudly served the Clubs for 52 years and saw 25 players make it to the big leagues. Grateful to be mentored by this living legend."

Alex Rodriguez took his daughter Natasha to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

In December 2024, ahead of Christmas, Alex Rodriguez returned to his old stomping grounds. To spread happiness among the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, A-Rod, joined by his daughter Natasha, organized an annual toy drive.

The father-daughter duo arrived at the campus of Hank Kline Club in a helicopter, much to the amazement of kids present.

Both Natasha and A-Rod spread happiness by gifting toys. They created memories there, which A-Rod shared on social media with glimpses from the event.

"What a wonderful day at the @bgca_clubs Miami-Dade’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive. I grew up at this club and to come back every year to give back to kids just like me brings be so much joy. This year was extra special to be with Eddie aka “El Gallo” who was my first baseball coach and my daughter @thenatasharodriguez ❤️," A-Rod wrote in the caption.

It demonstrates Alex Rodriguez's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community where he learned baseball. He is also a board member of the Hank Kline Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback