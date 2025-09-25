Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunts jaw-dropping strength with pushups balancing on dumbbells

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is celebrating Peak week, and as part of that, she is hitting it hard in the gym. The Peak week means the final week before a bodybuilding competition.

During this time, athletes strategically manipulate their diet, water intake, sodium, and training to maximize muscle glycogen and minimize subcutaneous water. This, in turn, helps one achieve a "peaked" physique.

On Wednesday, Cordeiro dropped a fitness clip where she undergoes physical exercises using a dumbbell. She was dressed in a bright yellow top and black shorts.

In the clip, Cordeiro showed her jaw-dropping strength while doing pushups on dumbbells. She did the sideways dumbbell raise and tricep-related dumbbell raise behind the head. She also did squats using a dumbbell.

In the overlay text of the clip, she showed gratitude for participating in the bodybuilding competition representing Canada.

"It's Peak Week," she wrote. "Grateful to have the opportunity to step on stage again."

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals her morning prep after workout

Jaclyn Cordeiro's commitment to fitness knows no limits. Alex Rodrgiuz's girlfriend also understands that, as much as doing a workout is important, recovery is also essential.

After her powerful workout, Cordeiro shared her morning wellness routine, including red light therapy as part of her recovery regimen.

Cordeiro shared a glimpse of her 30-minute Adracy red light therapy session, which she uses immediately after workouts. The session carries certain benefits, which Cordeiro highlighted in her Instagram story:

Improved skin health: boosting collagen, reducing fine lines, improving texture.

Reduced inflammation.

Improved muscle recovery, reduced muscle soreness/fatigue.

Possibly pain relief (joint, muscle).

Improved circulation, which can assist with healing.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Cordeiro has been in the fitness profession for almost five years now. She completed her education in nursing from the University of Windsor. She is currently the Founder of her fitness programs called "JACFIT" and "5 AM Club."

Cordeiro and A-Rod have been dating each other for over two years now after being first snapped in LA. The following Christmas, Cordeiro posed with A-Rod's two daughters, confirming the start of their relationship. Both are promoters of a healthy lifestyle.

