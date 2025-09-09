  • home icon
  • Alex Rodriguez’s 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro nails look on lawn mower in perfect workday fit with sassy message

Alex Rodriguez’s 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro nails look on lawn mower in perfect workday fit with sassy message

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 09, 2025 01:32 GMT
New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness influencer by trade, took a dig at all the "boys."

Jaclyn Cordeiro, who turned 45 years old this year, took up the challenge of working the lawnmower. In her Instagram post on Monday, Cordeiro shared a clip where she wore an all black workout outfit while using the lawn mower. The clip has a sassy message, taking a shot at the gender disparity:

"How hard can it be. Boys do it."

The 45-year-old fitness influencer captioned the post:

"They say the grass is greener on the other side.. probably because I mowed it."
Cordeiro often shares inspirational messages for her followers, motivating them during their fitness journey. She shared a mirror selfie on Monday, preaching progress over perfection.

"Let's get to work," she captioned the Instagram story.

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rock coordinated outfits for Basketball Hall of Fame event

Alex Rodriguez has been on an entrepreneurial journey since calling time on his MLB career almost a decade ago. The three-time MVP added a new chapter as he and his business partner Marc Lore won the ownership battle for the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this year.

Rodriguez is also the controlling co-owner of the WNBA team Minnesota Lynx. The Yankees and his girlfriend were in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend as Lynx icons Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The former Yankees infielder wore a black suit, while Jaclyn Cordeiro donned an all black dress for the event. Rodriguez and his girlfriend posed with the WNBA legends in the Yankees great's congratulatory Instagram post.

"Congratulations to @mooremaya, @sylvia_fowles, and all the legendary athletes who were honored tonight. You have all deeply impacted the sport. @hoophall," A-Rod captioned his post.

The two WNBA icons won multiple championships with the Lynx and Rodriguez will be hoping for more rings for the franchise under his ownership.

