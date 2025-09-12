  • home icon
Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro offers key tips on self-care in vibrant two-piece look

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 12, 2025 03:06 GMT
Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro offers key tips on self-care in vibrant two-piece look

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez inspired a generation of ball players during his illustrious MLB career that lasted for nearly two decades and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is doing the same with her off field activities.

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness influencer and she inspires her fans and followers achieve their fitness goals through social media. In her latest Instagram story on Thursday, Cordeiro shared self-care tips for her followers:

"The four agreements. 1. Be impeccable with your word. 2. Don't take anything personally. 3. Don't make assumptions. 4. Always do your best."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

In one of her previous stories, Cordeiro shared a motivational message, highlighting the importance of discipline.

"Strength is built in small moments when you choose discipline over doubt."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez shared the "art of the bunt" for young ballplayers

While Jaclyn Cordeiro continues motivating people on social media, former Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez imparts his knowledge to young ballplayers.

In an Instagram post this week, Rodriguez showcased "The art of the bunt." While the three-time MVP is often associated with his home run-hitting ability, Rodriguez claimed mastering bunting could help win championships.

"I'm gonna catch the ball, but I'm gonna catch it with the bat," Rodriguez said. "Boom! every day. Even though I didn't bunt a lot in the second half of my career, I probably had about 15 bunt singles and tons of sacrifice flies, especially in my early days in Seattle. It's a very important tool to have, a good arrow to have in your quiver. Because it is another way that you can help your team win."
The former World Series winner highlighted the flaw onnthe modern game where players are unable to execute bunts at crucial moments in the game.

"I see so many players, especially young players. They come in, and every time, before batting practices, you get two bunts and they will pop one up, and then the other one will go foul. And then all of a sudden, four or five hours later,you're in the seventh inning, you need a money bunt and you get a pop-up and you lose the game.
"Sometimes you're gonna lose a series in the playoffs or even worse, you can lose a World Series because you cannot execute the fundamentals.
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

bell-icon Manage notifications