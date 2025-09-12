Alex Rodriguez’s 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro offers key tips on self-care in vibrant two-piece look

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez inspired a generation of ball players during his illustrious MLB career that lasted for nearly two decades and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is doing the same with her off field activities.Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness influencer and she inspires her fans and followers achieve their fitness goals through social media. In her latest Instagram story on Thursday, Cordeiro shared self-care tips for her followers:&quot;The four agreements. 1. Be impeccable with your word. 2. Don't take anything personally. 3. Don't make assumptions. 4. Always do your best.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)In one of her previous stories, Cordeiro shared a motivational message, highlighting the importance of discipline. &quot;Strength is built in small moments when you choose discipline over doubt.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Alex Rodriguez shared the &quot;art of the bunt&quot; for young ballplayers While Jaclyn Cordeiro continues motivating people on social media, former Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez imparts his knowledge to young ballplayers. In an Instagram post this week, Rodriguez showcased &quot;The art of the bunt.&quot; While the three-time MVP is often associated with his home run-hitting ability, Rodriguez claimed mastering bunting could help win championships. &quot;I'm gonna catch the ball, but I'm gonna catch it with the bat,&quot; Rodriguez said. &quot;Boom! every day. Even though I didn't bunt a lot in the second half of my career, I probably had about 15 bunt singles and tons of sacrifice flies, especially in my early days in Seattle. It's a very important tool to have, a good arrow to have in your quiver. Because it is another way that you can help your team win.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former World Series winner highlighted the flaw onnthe modern game where players are unable to execute bunts at crucial moments in the game. &quot;I see so many players, especially young players. They come in, and every time, before batting practices, you get two bunts and they will pop one up, and then the other one will go foul. And then all of a sudden, four or five hours later,you're in the seventh inning, you need a money bunt and you get a pop-up and you lose the game. &quot;Sometimes you're gonna lose a series in the playoffs or even worse, you can lose a World Series because you cannot execute the fundamentals.