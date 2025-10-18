Alex Rodriguez’s 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro radiates strength and poise in sleek black gym fit, nailing a flawless backflip

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, flexed her strength by performing a cartwheel. Cordeiro shared a clip on her Instagram story on Saturday. First, she flaunted her arms in a triumphant pose while wearing a black athletic jacket that read, “JACFIT – progress not perfection.”

"Training legs from 5-7 a.m.,” “4-hour bootcamp.”Cordeiro wrote

In the clip, she performed a cartwheel.

“Why the cartwheel?” she wrote in the caption.

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

On Saturday, Cordeiro shared a motivational and mindset-driven post on her Instagram story.

“Pay attention to who brings out the best version of you. These are your A-list people. Make an intentional effort to spend more time with them,” the post reads.

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro is a certified fitness instructor and founder of JACFIT (a six-week program). She started her bootcamp during the first pandemic lockdown. She also won the IFBB PRO Fit Model title on October 8.

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn, wished her younger daughter, Savanah, a happy birthday.

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a heartfelt Instagram story with her younger daughter, Savanah. On Friday, Cordeiro wished her a happy 13th birthday.

“She’s 13, fabulous, and already outgrowing my shoes,”Cordeiro wrote. “Happy Birthday, my mini-me — love you to the moon and back.”

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro is the mother of two growing girls, Bella and Savanah, with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. She once shared with Status Fitness Magazine in 2021 her primary goal.

“Continue to be a role model for my daughters.” Cordeiro continued, “Help others with their fitness goals with my knowledge as a Registered Nurse and fitness coach.”

Rodriguez debuted with Cordeiro on a social media platform with a Christmas celebration post.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Rodriguez captioned the post.

Rodriguez posted it on December 17, 2022. The image featured Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with Cordeiro, and they all posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree in New York City.

