Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off ripped biceps after qualifying for Canadian national pro qualifier

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, continues on her fitness journey as she is competing in the Canadian national pro qualifier on Saturday. Cordeiro dominated the previous round last month and showcased her medals in her Instagram story. Ahead of her big day on Saturday, the fitness influencer showed off her ripped biceps in an Instagram story. Ahead of her participation, the 45-year-old shared her workout routines in another Instagram story. She shared a clip of her rigorous ab workout with the caption:&quot;Happy Friday. Abs are made in the kitchen and cooked in the gym.&quot;(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)The former Yankees infielder's girlfriend also shared her final workout routine before taking the stage for Saturday's competition. &quot;Last date with the dumbbells before I take the stage.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCordeiro is competing in the Women's Fit Model 40+ category at the Delta Toronto Airport and conference centre in Toronto, Ontario. In another Instagram story, Cordeiro acknowledged the efforts of her mother in her journey, giving a shoutout to all the strong women. &quot;Thank you ladies for your unconditional love and support,&quot; she captioned her story.(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)