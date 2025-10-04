  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off ripped biceps after qualifying for Canadian national pro qualifier

Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off ripped biceps after qualifying for Canadian national pro qualifier

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:12 GMT
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game - Source: Getty
Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off ripped biceps after dominating Canadian national pro qualifier - Source: Getty

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, continues on her fitness journey as she is competing in the Canadian national pro qualifier on Saturday.

Cordeiro dominated the previous round last month and showcased her medals in her Instagram story. Ahead of her big day on Saturday, the fitness influencer showed off her ripped biceps in an Instagram story.

Ahead of her participation, the 45-year-old shared her workout routines in another Instagram story. She shared a clip of her rigorous ab workout with the caption:

"Happy Friday. Abs are made in the kitchen and cooked in the gym."
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)

The former Yankees infielder's girlfriend also shared her final workout routine before taking the stage for Saturday's competition.

"Last date with the dumbbells before I take the stage."
Cordeiro is competing in the Women's Fit Model 40+ category at the Delta Toronto Airport and conference centre in Toronto, Ontario.

In another Instagram story, Cordeiro acknowledged the efforts of her mother in her journey, giving a shoutout to all the strong women.

"Thank you ladies for your unconditional love and support," she captioned her story.
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
